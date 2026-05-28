Applied Innovation and Saginaw Spirit Unveil Applied Innovation Theater at Dow Event Center

Published on May 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Yesterday Applied Innovation ("Applied") and the Saginaw Spirit officially unveiled the Applied Innovation Theater, celebrating a new chapter in their partnership and a shared commitment to the Saginaw and Great Lakes Bay Region communities. The announcement was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from organizational leadership at the Dow Event Center.

The naming of the 2,200-seat theater reflects the growing relationship between Applied Innovation and the Saginaw Spirit, which began in 2022. Since that time, the two organizations have partnered both in business and in the community, united by a common belief in service, integrity, and local investment.

"This moment represents much more than a naming opportunity," said John Lowery, CEO of Applied Innovation. "On behalf of our entire organization, and our family, we're incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with the Saginaw Spirit. Community is one of our core values at Applied, and having our name on a venue that brings people together through entertainment, the arts, and shared experiences is both meaningful and humbling. We see this as a long-term investment in the people and places that make Mid-Michigan strong."

Applied Innovation has been a premier sponsor of the Saginaw Spirit and an active community partner across the region, supporting initiatives including Hoyt Park, the Mid-Michigan Children's Museum, CAN Council, Temple Theatre, Saginaw Choral Society, and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

"The community focus of Applied Innovation and its ownership, led by John and Casey Lowery, mirrors the mission of the Saginaw Spirit," said Craig Goslin, President and Managing Partner of the Saginaw Spirit. "Our organizations are aligned in how we treat our customers, partners, and the communities we serve. As our complete office technology provider, Applied Innovation delivers every time. On behalf of Dick Garber and the Saginaw Spirit, Legends Global, our premier facility manager, and the County of Saginaw, owner of the Dow Event Center, we are thrilled to welcome Applied Innovation as the naming rights partner of the theater."

The Applied Innovation Theater will serve as a destination for performance arts, entertainment, and community events, reinforcing the Dow Event Center's role as a hub for culture and connection in Riverfront Saginaw.







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