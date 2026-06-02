Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced Tuesday afternoon its All-Star and All-Rookie teams for the 2025-2026 season. Spirit right wing Nikita Klepov has been named to both the First All-Star Team and First All-Rookie Team, while defenseman Levi Harper was named to the First All-Rookie Team. This marks three consecutive seasons in which the Spirit have had a representative on the league's First All-Star Team.

Klepov led the OHL in points during his rookie season after posting 97 points (37G-60A) in 67 games. He earned the Eddie Powers Trophy as the league's top scorer as well as the Emms Family Award as its Rookie of the Year. Klepov was also named Rookie of the Month three times this season, becoming the first player to achieve the feat since Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's in 2018-2019. His point (97) and assist (60) totals are Spirit rookie records, and Klepov's 37 goals tied the 2018-2019 output of rookie Cole Perfetti.

Additionally, Klepov was a finalist for the Red Tilson Trophy as the league's Most Outstanding Player. NHL Central Scouting has the right winger as the eighth-ranked North American Skater eligible for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

Levi Harper also set records in his rookie season, with 57 points (12G-45A) to establish a new high-water mark by a rookie Spirit defenseman. He led OHL rookie blueliners in scoring and finished third overall in the rookie scoring race.

Harper became the third player in team history to win the Bobby Smith Trophy as the OHL's Scholastic Player of the Year. He appeared in all 68 regular season games for the Spirit and recorded a goal and two assists in four postseason contests.

The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club has provided family-friendly entertainment to the Great Lakes Bay Region for nearly a quarter century. Since 2002, the team has helped to develop hundreds of major junior hockey players on the ice, in the classroom, and in the community. More than 50 Spirit players, coaches, and staff have gone on to careers in the National Hockey League (NHL). Visit saginawspirit.com for more information.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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