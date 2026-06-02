OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2025-26 season.
OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the League's general managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.
A total of 12 of the league's 20 member teams are represented on this year's all-star and all-rookie team selections, with the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers each fielding a league-leading five players and coaches. The Soo Greyhounds follow with four selections, while the Windsor Spitfires feature three.
2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams
Representatives with major positional awards in brackets are default first team members, all other designations are determined by votes cast by OHL General Managers
First All-Star Team
C - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers) (Most Outstanding Player)
LW - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)
RW - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)
D - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) (Defenceman of the Year)
D - Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)
G - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's) (Goaltender of the Year)
Coach - Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67's) (Coach of the Year)
Repeat honours: Kashawn Aitcheson was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2024-25. Chase Reid was named to the First All-Rookie Team in 2024-25. Dave Cameron earns All-Star Team coaching honours for the sixth time in his career, marking the second time he's been named to the First Team after also doing so with Ottawa in 2022-23.
Second All-Star Team
C - Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)
LW - Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)
RW - Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)
D - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)
D - Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers)
G - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)
Coach - Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener Rangers)
Repeat honours: Liam Greentree was named to the First All-Star Team in 2024-25, the Third All-Star Team in 2023-24 and First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23. Cameron Reid earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24. Jussi Ahokas earned First Team All-Star coaching honours in 2024-25.
Third All-Star Team
C - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)
LW - Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)
RW - Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers)
D - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)
D - Ben Danford (Brantford Bulldogs)
G - Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)
Coach - Jay McKee (Brantford Bulldogs)
Repeat honours: Carter George was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2024-25 and the Third All-Star Team in 2023-24, and earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24 - earning All-Star recognition in each of his three OHL seasons. Ben Danford was named to the Third All-Star Team in 2024-25. Jake O'Brien earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24. Jay McKee was named Third Team All-Star coach in both 2024-25 and 2021-22.
2025-26 OHL All-Rookie Teams
First All-Rookie Team
C - Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)
LW - Jaxon Cover (London Knights)
RW - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) (Rookie of the Year)
D - Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)
D - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)
G - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)
Second All-Rookie Team
C - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)
LW - Noah Laus (Soo Greyhounds)
RW - Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)
D - Matthew Perreault (Peterborough Petes)
D - Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)
G - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)
Historical results of note:
Ottawa 67's supply both the First Team All-Star goaltender (Ryder Fetterolf) and coach (Dave Cameron) - the franchise's first such pairing in 30 years. The 67's last provided the First Team goaltender and coach in the same season in 1995-96, when Craig Hillier and Brian Kilrea did so. Fetterolf is also Ottawa's first First-Team All-Star goaltender since Hillier in 1995-96. Additionally, he's the first 67's goaltender to be voted to a First All-Rookie Team since the advent of OHL All-Rookie Teams in 1991-92.
Nikita Klepov named to both the First All-Star Team and the First All-Rookie Team. The last player to earn First-Team All-Star and First All-Rookie recognition in the same season was Mikhail Sergachev with Windsor in 2015-16.
Nathan Aspinall becomes just the second Flint Firebirds player named to the First All-Star Team. Follows Brennan Othmann who was a First Team selection in 2021-22. Both made the achievement as left-wingers.
Ryder Fetterolf named to both the First All-Star Team and First All-Rookie Team. Joins Carter George of the 2023-24 Owen Sound Attack in earning similar placement.
Liam Greentree (Windsor) earns All-Star recognition for a fourth consecutive season - First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, followed by Third (2023-24), First (2024-25) and Second (2025-26) All-Star Team honours, spanning all four of his OHL seasons. He becomes the first forward in OHL history to accomplish this feat.
Carter George (Soo Greyhounds) lands an All-Star Team nod for a third straight season, following Third Team and First All-Rookie honours in 2023-24 and a Second Team selection in 2024-25 - the latter two with Owen Sound before this year's move to the Soo. He joins a group that includes Alex Nedeljkovic (2014-16) and Thomas McCollum (2007-09) to be named to All-Star Teams in three consecutive seasons.
Ben Hrebik becomes the first Barrie Colts goaltender to be named to an All-Star Team since 2015-16. Mackenzie Blackwood was a First Team All-Star that season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Five Kitchener Rangers Named to 2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams - Kitchener Rangers
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Kingston Frontenacs
- Owen Sound Acquires Ryerson Leenders in Trade with Brantford - Owen Sound Attack
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing - Flint Firebirds
- Trade Alert: Owen Sound Receives Four Picks in Trade with Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals and Knights Swap Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
- Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades - Sudbury Wolves
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters - Sarnia Sting
- Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
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