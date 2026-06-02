OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the first, second and third all-star team selections, in addition to the first and second all-rookie team designations for the 2025-26 season.

OHL all-star and all-rookie teams were selected by the League's general managers, with voting conducted in two stages beginning with a conference ballot followed by a final ballot that integrated the top selections from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

A total of 12 of the league's 20 member teams are represented on this year's all-star and all-rookie team selections, with the Barrie Colts, Brantford Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers each fielding a league-leading five players and coaches. The Soo Greyhounds follow with four selections, while the Windsor Spitfires feature three.

2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams

Representatives with major positional awards in brackets are default first team members, all other designations are determined by votes cast by OHL General Managers

First All-Star Team

C - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers) (Most Outstanding Player)

LW - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

RW - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

D - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts) (Defenceman of the Year)

D - Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

G - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's) (Goaltender of the Year)

Coach - Dave Cameron (Ottawa 67's) (Coach of the Year)

Repeat honours: Kashawn Aitcheson was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2024-25. Chase Reid was named to the First All-Rookie Team in 2024-25. Dave Cameron earns All-Star Team coaching honours for the sixth time in his career, marking the second time he's been named to the First Team after also doing so with Ottawa in 2022-23.

Second All-Star Team

C - Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

LW - Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

RW - Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

D - Adam Jiricek (Brantford Bulldogs)

D - Cameron Reid (Kitchener Rangers)

G - Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Coach - Jussi Ahokas (Kitchener Rangers)

Repeat honours: Liam Greentree was named to the First All-Star Team in 2024-25, the Third All-Star Team in 2023-24 and First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23. Cameron Reid earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24. Jussi Ahokas earned First Team All-Star coaching honours in 2024-25.

Third All-Star Team

C - Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

LW - Dylan Edwards (Kitchener Rangers)

RW - Jack Pridham (Kitchener Rangers)

D - Carson Woodall (Windsor Spitfires)

D - Ben Danford (Brantford Bulldogs)

G - Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Coach - Jay McKee (Brantford Bulldogs)

Repeat honours: Carter George was named to the Second All-Star Team in 2024-25 and the Third All-Star Team in 2023-24, and earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24 - earning All-Star recognition in each of his three OHL seasons. Ben Danford was named to the Third All-Star Team in 2024-25. Jake O'Brien earned First All-Rookie Team recognition in 2023-24. Jay McKee was named Third Team All-Star coach in both 2024-25 and 2021-22.

2025-26 OHL All-Rookie Teams

First All-Rookie Team

C - Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

LW - Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

RW - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit) (Rookie of the Year)

D - Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

D - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

G - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Second All-Rookie Team

C - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

LW - Noah Laus (Soo Greyhounds)

RW - Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

D - Matthew Perreault (Peterborough Petes)

D - Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

G - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Historical results of note:

Ottawa 67's supply both the First Team All-Star goaltender (Ryder Fetterolf) and coach (Dave Cameron) - the franchise's first such pairing in 30 years. The 67's last provided the First Team goaltender and coach in the same season in 1995-96, when Craig Hillier and Brian Kilrea did so. Fetterolf is also Ottawa's first First-Team All-Star goaltender since Hillier in 1995-96. Additionally, he's the first 67's goaltender to be voted to a First All-Rookie Team since the advent of OHL All-Rookie Teams in 1991-92.

Nikita Klepov named to both the First All-Star Team and the First All-Rookie Team. The last player to earn First-Team All-Star and First All-Rookie recognition in the same season was Mikhail Sergachev with Windsor in 2015-16.

Nathan Aspinall becomes just the second Flint Firebirds player named to the First All-Star Team. Follows Brennan Othmann who was a First Team selection in 2021-22. Both made the achievement as left-wingers.

Ryder Fetterolf named to both the First All-Star Team and First All-Rookie Team. Joins Carter George of the 2023-24 Owen Sound Attack in earning similar placement.

Liam Greentree (Windsor) earns All-Star recognition for a fourth consecutive season - First All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, followed by Third (2023-24), First (2024-25) and Second (2025-26) All-Star Team honours, spanning all four of his OHL seasons. He becomes the first forward in OHL history to accomplish this feat.

Carter George (Soo Greyhounds) lands an All-Star Team nod for a third straight season, following Third Team and First All-Rookie honours in 2023-24 and a Second Team selection in 2024-25 - the latter two with Owen Sound before this year's move to the Soo. He joins a group that includes Alex Nedeljkovic (2014-16) and Thomas McCollum (2007-09) to be named to All-Star Teams in three consecutive seasons.

Ben Hrebik becomes the first Barrie Colts goaltender to be named to an All-Star Team since 2015-16. Mackenzie Blackwood was a First Team All-Star that season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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