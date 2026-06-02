Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT - Niagara IceDogs' Rookie Sensation, Ryerson Edgar, has been named to the OHL Second Rookie All-Star Team.
This comes after Edgar finished his first OHL season with 49 points, making him the sixth-highest rookie scorer and top 2009-born player.
After tallying 60 points in 32 games as Captain of the York Simcoe Express U16 AAA team in the 2024-2025 season, Edgar was selected 10th overall by the IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft.
He had an immediate impact at the start of this season, recording a hat trick in just his second game with the team. Outside of the OHL, he earned a gold medal as a member of Canada Red at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing 3 points in five games.
The IceDogs want to congratulate Ryerson on this honour and look forward to watching him continue to flourish in the upcoming season.
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