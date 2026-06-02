Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - Niagara IceDogs' Rookie Sensation, Ryerson Edgar, has been named to the OHL Second Rookie All-Star Team.

This comes after Edgar finished his first OHL season with 49 points, making him the sixth-highest rookie scorer and top 2009-born player.

After tallying 60 points in 32 games as Captain of the York Simcoe Express U16 AAA team in the 2024-2025 season, Edgar was selected 10th overall by the IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft.

He had an immediate impact at the start of this season, recording a hat trick in just his second game with the team. Outside of the OHL, he earned a gold medal as a member of Canada Red at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, contributing 3 points in five games.

The IceDogs want to congratulate Ryerson on this honour and look forward to watching him continue to flourish in the upcoming season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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