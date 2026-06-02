Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release









Forward Parker with the Brantford Bulldogs

(Sarnia Sting) Forward Parker with the Brantford Bulldogs(Sarnia Sting)

Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca, announced this morning that the Hockey Club has completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs.

In the trade, the Sarnia Sting have acquired forward Parker Holmes from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a 3rd round pick in the 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (SAR) and a 6th round pick in the 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (SAR).

Holmes, a 6-foot-4, 227-pound left winger from South Mountain, Ontario, was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 4th round (107th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. During the 2025-26 season, the 2007-born forward recorded 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 49 games with the Bulldogs.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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