Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The OHL has put a pause on its summer trade freeze leading up to the OHL Draft and the Otters front office has taken full advantage with a move to bolster the crease.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the Otters have acquired goaltender David Egorov from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for Erie's third round pick in 2027, North Bay's third round pick in 2027, Sarnia's fourth round pick in 2026 and Erie's fifth round pick in 2029.

Egorov, a 6'2 native of the Ottawa area is coming off of a fantastic season with the Bulldogs where he posted a 21-4-3-0 record over 29 games with a 2.49 goals against average and .920 save percentage. His goals against average was seventh in the league and his save percentage was second in the OHL. He also appeared in one playoff game a season ago, picking up a series clinching victory for Brantford over North Bay.

Heading into his overage season in the OHL, Egorov provides stability and experience for the Otters and has also proven to be one of the top goaltenders in the Ontario Hockey League, posting a career save percentage of over .900.

Egorov's underlying data is incredible as he proves to be one of the more reliable netminders in the OHL. Last season, among goaltenders who appeared in five or more games he was first in saves above expected per 20 and second in save percentage on inner slot shots.

The 2006-born netminder is known for his high character off the ice as well, as he was named a finalist for the 2026 Dan Snyder Memorial Trophy; the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year, alongside Otters captain Tristen Trevino.

Egorov spoke on his excitement to join the Otters organization and what he brings to the table night in and night out for the club.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Otters this season," Egorov said. "The Erie staff and management have been wonderful so it's exciting to join another organization with high culture. I'm looking forward to a great year with a lot of returning guys and I can't wait to compete in front of the fans and see what we can achieve."

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the fit Egorov is within the organization and what he brings from day one.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to our organization," Grieve said. "Not only has David been exceptionally reliable throughout his OHL career on the ice but he is a tremendous person off the ice, being named a finalist for the OHL Humanitarian of the Year. We are excited to welcome a goaltender and person of David's caliber to Erie."

Egorov also has a big connection to the Otters organization as prior to his time in the OHL, he was coached by current Assistant Coach Ken Peroff with the Hamilton Kilty B's of the GOJHL.

Additionally and in a separate deal, the Otters have traded the rights to forward Jack Good to Brantford in exchange for their 13th round pick in 2028.

Known as a reliable goaltender and a proven winner in his time in the OHL, David Egorov is a huge and exciting pick-up for the Otters and the organization is thrilled to welcome him to Erie and are looking forward to what he will bring to the team in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.