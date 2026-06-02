Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- In a busy day full of trades around the OHL, the Otters have made another thrilling move geared toward a potent offense in 2026-27.

General Manager Dave Brown announced with excitement today, the team has acquired forward Liam Beamish from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for Brantford's 3rd round pick in 2028 and Erie's 5th round selection in 2028.

Beamish, a native of Beamsville, ON, spent parts of two seasons with the Sting after he was selected by them in the 8th round, #151 overall in 2023.

In 66 games with Sarnia a season ago, Beamish collected 33 points (11G+22A).

The 5'11 forward is committed to Penn State University, becoming the second Nittany Lion commit to represent the organization following Andrew Kuzma's time in Erie last season.

Beamish is noted as an all-around forward with strong hockey IQ and good senses in the defensive zone. He is quick to start rushes and utilizes space well.

Last season, he was strong in the faceoff dot, winning over half of his draws, an area the Otters are keen to improve on heading into next season.

Beamish spoke with excitement about joining the Otters organization.

"I'm super pumped and excited to get things started in Erie," Beamish said. "I've heard nothing but good things about everything there and can't wait to get to work and be a part of this team."

General Manager Dave Brown spoke with excitement on the addition of Beamish and what he brings to the organization and adds to the lineup.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about this trade," Brown said. "Liam is a player we've talked about time and time again, and having him on-board with the organization fires up everyone involved. Liam's 55% faceoff average is set to instantly boost a key area we aimed to improve during the offseason. Additionally, Liam is a player who excelled in several areas that our organization knows requires improvement. I have little doubt that Liam's performance and demeanor will make him a favorite among Otters fans. I cannot wait to see him in an Otters uniform!"

Additionally, the Otters have made another deal with the Sudbury Wolves with Erie acquiring Brantford's 13 round pick in 2026 in exchange for the Otters' 13th round pick in 2027.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Liam Beamish to the Flagship City and are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the organization in the fall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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