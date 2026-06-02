Owen Sound Acquires Ryerson Leenders in Trade with Brantford
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today a transaction with the Flint Firebirds. The Attack will acquire goaltender Ryerson Leenders and a conditional pick in 2028 in exchange for a 5th Round Pick in 2026 (OS), Cond. 2nd Round Pick in 2027 (SOO), Cond. 4th Round Pick in 2027 (OSH) and the rights to Jet Kwajah (08) to the Brantford Bulldogs.
Leenders, a 6-foot-1-inch, 179 pound, 2006 born goaltender, was traded to the Bulldogs from the Steelheads ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season. The Nanticoke, Ontario native has played in 168 games over the past four seasons registering a 0.904 save percentage facing 5172 shots on goal.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ryerson Leenders to the Owen Sound Attack organization," said Governor and President Tyler Nother. "Ryerson is one of the premier goaltenders in the OHL, and we believe his addition sends a strong message to our group that we are ready to compete. Ryerson had several opportunities for his overage season and ultimately chose Owen Sound, which speaks volumes about our organization and the direction we're heading in. Ryerson's confidence, competitiveness, and work ethic will make him an immediate impact player on the ice and a fan favourite in Owen Sound."
OWEN SOUND RECEIVES:
Ryerson Leenders (08)
Cond. 15th Round Pick in 2028 (BFD)
BRANTFORD RECEIVES:
5th Round Pick in 2026 (OS)
Cond. 2nd Round Pick in 2027 (SOO)
Cond. 4th Round Pick in 2027 (OSH)
Rights to Jet Kwajah (08)
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