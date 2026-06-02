Trio of Bears Among Invites to 2026 NHL Scouting Combine

Published on June 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack draft eligible players Pierce Mbuyi, Wesley Royston and Cole Zurawski were among twenty OHL players invited to the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, which gets underway this week at Key Bank Centre and LECOM Harbour Centre in Buffalo, N.Y.

Running from June 1-6, the combine provides all 32 NHL clubs with an opportunity to conduct interviews, medical evaluations, and fitness testing on many of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, set to take place June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

"Going to the NHL combine is honestly a dream come true, it's a big stepping stone in the draft year process" said Zurawski. "Just to be given the opportunity to showcase myself on a such a big stage is every bit of motivation I need to give my all. I'm just thankful for all the resources that I have received up to this point and hopefully. I can continue this path upwards."

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to attend the NHL Scouting Combine" said Mbuyi. "It's a great event, and I'm looking forward to reconnecting with players and personnel that I don't get the chance to see very often during the season. It is a great opportunity to showcase myself in front of the NHL scouts ahead of the draft at the end of the month."

"Being invited to the combine is something I've worked toward for a long time" said Royston. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to competing, meeting with teams, and taking another step toward my goal of having my name called at the NHL Draft at the end of this month"

A total of 90 players will attend the combine, including 56 forwards, 29 defencemen, and five goaltenders. All invitees are listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders.

Among other OHL invitees are several of the top-ranked prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft, including Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds), Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs), Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit), and Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires), all of whom ranked inside the top 10 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

The Toronto Maple Leafs hold the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5. The San Jose Sharks own the second pick, while the Vancouver Canucks will select third overall.

OHL Players Invited to the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine:

Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Adam Nemec (Sudbury Wolves)

Adam Novotny (Peterborough Petes)

Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener Rangers)

Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa Generals)

Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Colin Fitzgerald (Soo Greyhounds)

Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Layne Gallacher (Guelph Storm)

Maksim Sokolovskii (London Knights)

Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Vladimir Dravecky (Brantford Bulldogs)

Wesley Royston (Owen Sound Attack)

For more information on the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, including the complete list of invitees, visit NHL.com







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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