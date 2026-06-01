City of Kitchener to Host Rangers Championship Parade

Published on June 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Yesterday, the Kitchener Rangers won the Memorial Cup, bringing the trophy back to Kitchener for the first time since 2003. To honour this incredible achievement, the City of Kitchener and the Kitchener Rangers are joining together for a community-wide celebration and championship parade on Tuesday, June 2.

"This has been a season beyond my wildest imagination, and I am beyond thrilled to see this team bring the Memorial Cup home back to Kitchener for the first time since 2003," said Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer, Joe Birch. "I am so grateful for and proud of our amazing players, our coaching and player support personnel, our office team and our board of directors. But most of all, we are all so grateful for the more than 250,000 fans who supported us throughout this Memorial Cup winning season."

We invite residents and visitors to line King Street between Queen Street and Young Street to welcome back the team and the Memorial Cup starting at 6 p.m. Follow the procession as it makes it way down the street, with the parade ending at Carl Zehr Square. The evening will culminate in a rally celebration featuring player appearances, special remarks, and live music by the Golden Keys. Fans are also encouraged to make an evening of it by enjoying dinner on downtown patios before filling the parade route and enjoying the culminating celebrations.

"This is a proud and unforgettable moment for our city," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic. "The Kitchener Rangers have shown incredible determination, teamwork and heart throughout their Memorial Cup run, and their success reflects that skill and commitment, as well as the passion and spirit of our entire community. I invite everyone to come out on June 2 to celebrate together-line the streets, cheer on our champions and join us for a community rally that recognizes not just a championship team, but the city that stands behind them."

The first 2,000 fans will be treated to free hot dogs and water thanks to a generous donation from Moose Winooski's, and free commemorative Memorial Cup team posters thanks to a generous donation from Cober. We are also grateful for the support of Sun Life Financial, who are sponsoring this celebration.

Anyone arriving after 4 p.m. will be able to park for free at the City Hall, Duke and Ontario, and Charles and Benton parking garages as well as the surface lots surrounding Kitchener City Hall.

To learn more about the Memorial Cup celebration and parade, visit Kitchener.ca/Rangers







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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