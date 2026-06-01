The Gem of Any Draft: How Maleek McGowan Went from Unknown to Undeniable

Published on June 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







An article every Kingston Frontenacs fan will love, with 11 days left until the 2026 OHL Priority Selection at Slush Puppie Place, we look back at the legendary career of Maleek McGowan.

A lifetime member of the Frontenacs, McGowan was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection after playing his minor hockey with the Markham Major AAA program. Relatively unknown at the time, McGowan would spend the majority of his 16-year-old season with the Oshawa Generals U18 AAA team, suiting up for the Cobourg Cougars twice in 2021-22 as well.

As the season wound down, McGowan would join the Frontenacs in his first season of junior eligibility, making his OHL debut on April 16, 2022, against the Ottawa 67's, then joining the team on the road in Peterborough the next night.

As the 2022-23 season rolled around, McGowan would make the Frontenacs out of camp but would suffer a scary injury in December of 2022. In a game against the North Bay Battalion, McGowan would go to make a hit, which led to the opponent's skate coming up and cutting his left wrist. The bleeding was prominent as the cut was inches away from an artery and the game was stopped as a hush came over the arena. McGowan would be transported to a hospital immediately, where he would undergo successful surgery on two tendons in the wrist. The 17-year-old defenceman would return to the ice on February 10th, 2023 against the Oshawa Generals.

Now an 18-year-old in 2023-24, the fans fell in love and start to win the hearts of the Frontenacs fans over almost instantly with his hardnosed and physical style of play. At least once a game, he would send an opponent flying to the ice with an arena shaking hit. Adding to his threatening play, McGowan would start to add a little offence to his game as well, recording 17 points.

With every season with the Frontenacs, McGowan became an even greater force. Entering the 2024-25 season, there was no doubt who the fan favourite of the team was. Now, to go with his speed and physical style of play, McGowan had the size to bully the majority of those who dared to enter a corner with the Frontenacs defender. Taking his points total from 17 in the prior season to 30 in just 56 games, a 19-year-old, he did not just provide reliable defence but highlight reel offence, with seemingly all seven of his goals good enough to earn himself the 'Highlight of the Night' honours on Sportscentre.

McGowan can be given the credit for a lot of the Frontenacs playoff success in 2025. He set the tone physically in a series against the Sudbury Wolves, in which the Frontenacs won in four games. McGowan would, unfortunately, be on the receiving end of a bad hit in game one a of the second round series against the Barrie Colts, which forced him to miss the remainder of the season, but before that had scored to give the Frontenacs an early edge against the Colts.

Taking his talents on an international stage, McGowan would represent Team Jamaica at the Challenger Series, scoring three times in two games. Jamaica would go on to beat Lebanon 12-8 in the final game of the series.

Finally, this past season as an overager. McGowan was given his biggest role yet with the team, being named an alternate captain at the start of the season. With a newly pressed 'A' on his jersey, McGowan would have his most productive season yet, scoring 14 more highlight reel goals and finishing with 36 points. Seeing large minutes all season, leading the power-play for the majority of the season, all while continuing to provide that physical force, Maleek was a true leader on a young Frontenacs team. Number 11 was given a well-deserved standing ovation when the team celebrated their OA's on March 20th and will always be a forever Frontenac.

McGowan was never one for interviews during his time with the Frontenacs, but he did sit down with the media team as his final season was winding down.

"I couldn't have done it without the fans," said McGowan. "They are very supportive, very helpful, same with the staff and Manner, (Troy Mann) I wouldn't be the player I am today without him."

Maleek would sign an Amateur Tryout with the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at the end of the Frontenacs season, before he starts an Entry Level Contract for 2026-27 with the Penguins.

"We're extremely proud of Maleek and everything he's accomplished during his time with our organization," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "Seeing him grow into the player he is today has been special. Maleek is one of one, and he's going to continue to do great things at the next level. No question that he has earned this opportunity."

Don't miss your chance to hear the future of the OHL get their names called on June 12-13, when the OHL Priority selection draft is live from Slush Puppie Place. Tickets are available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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