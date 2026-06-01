IceDogs Alumni Freddie Hamilton Named Maple Leafs Chief of Staff

Published on June 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Toronto Maple Leafs announced earlier this morning that they have appointed Niagara IceDogs alumni Freddie Hamilton as their Chief of Staff.

Per a press release from the Toronto Maple Leafs: "As Chief of Staff, Hamilton will support strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives across the hockey operations department while working closely with the club's leadership group."

Hamilton played four seasons with the IceDogs from 2008 to 2012, tallying 252 points in 258 games. During this time, he was awarded the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award, awarded to the top academic high school player in the OHL, and captured a bronze medal as a member of the Canadian World Junior Team.

Hamilton was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round, 129th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He played most of his professional career in the AHL, but he did play 75 NHL games between the San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames and Arizona Coyotes. After retiring from hockey in 2018, Hamilton got his MBA from Yale University.

Per the Leafs press release, the team's General Manager, John Chayka, said, "We are excited to add Freddie to our hockey operations department."

He goes on to say: "Throughout his playing career, Freddie distinguished himself through his character, professionalism and work ethic. Since retiring. He has built an impressive career in business and finance, gaining valuable experience across investing, strategy and organizational leadership."

The Niagara IceDogs want to congratulate Freddie and wish him the best of luck in his new position with the Leafs!







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