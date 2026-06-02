DeGray Lands in Niagara
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs officially welcomed new General Manager, Dale "Digger" Degray, who touched down in Niagara on Monday to meet the IceDogs front office staff.
After exchanging pleasantries, DeGray expressed his excitement to hit the ground running and begin preparations for the upcoming season - and most importantly - the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft beginning on June 12th.
DeGray identified some key priorities, including hiring coaching staff and scouts, as well as plans to introduce himself and the team to the Niagara community.
"Leading up to my arrival in Niagara today, I have spoken with Krys Barch about his potential return," he said. "I was very impressed by his professionalism and passion for this organization. As we go through our evaluation process, I owe it to this organization to do my due diligence and explore all options available. The goal is to empower the organization and make the best decision possible for our hockey club as we move forward."
The Niagara IceDogs are happy to welcome Dale to the organization and are very excited to see what he has in store for this upcoming season.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
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- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
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