Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that Petes first-year defenceman Matthew Perreault has been selected to the league's Second All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season.
"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to congratulate Matthew on being named to the OHL's Second All-Rookie Team," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Matthew had a great season on the backend, solidifying himself as an important piece of our defensive core as a 16-year-old, something that's not easy to do in this league. We look forward to seeing what he can bring to the ice next season as he takes on a bigger role with the club."
Perreault, a defenceman from Ottawa, was selected by the Petes in the second round (31st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Titans organization. In his first season with the Petes, Perreault recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points, becoming the first 16-year-old Petes defenceman to reach the 30-point mark in his rookie season since Zach Bogosian scored 33 points for the Maroon and White in 2006-07. Perreault's standout season was recognized at the Petes' annual Awards Banquet, where he received the Black's Family Trophy as the team's Rookie of the Year.
The 2026 OHL Priority Selection begins on Friday, June 12 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Round 1 will take place on June 12 at 7:00 p.m., followed by rounds 2-15 on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Petes currently hold the 13th overall pick in round 1. Tickets for both days of the draft can be purchased. Stay tuned to the Petes social media accounts for updates throughout the 2026 offseason.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Five Kitchener Rangers Named to 2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams - Kitchener Rangers
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Kingston Frontenacs
- Owen Sound Acquires Ryerson Leenders in Trade with Brantford - Owen Sound Attack
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing - Flint Firebirds
- Trade Alert: Owen Sound Receives Four Picks in Trade with Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals and Knights Swap Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
- Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades - Sudbury Wolves
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters - Sarnia Sting
- Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team
- Petes Announce 2026 Education Fund Scholarship Winners
- Leon Kolarik Named to Team Austria for the 2026 IIHF World Championship
- McCallum Scores as Battalion Take 3-2 Series Lead
- Battalion Take Game 4, Tie Series at 2-2