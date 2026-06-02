Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that Petes first-year defenceman Matthew Perreault has been selected to the league's Second All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 season.

"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to congratulate Matthew on being named to the OHL's Second All-Rookie Team," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Matthew had a great season on the backend, solidifying himself as an important piece of our defensive core as a 16-year-old, something that's not easy to do in this league. We look forward to seeing what he can bring to the ice next season as he takes on a bigger role with the club."

Perreault, a defenceman from Ottawa, was selected by the Petes in the second round (31st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Titans organization. In his first season with the Petes, Perreault recorded five goals and 25 assists for 30 points, becoming the first 16-year-old Petes defenceman to reach the 30-point mark in his rookie season since Zach Bogosian scored 33 points for the Maroon and White in 2006-07. Perreault's standout season was recognized at the Petes' annual Awards Banquet, where he received the Black's Family Trophy as the team's Rookie of the Year.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection begins on Friday, June 12 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Round 1 will take place on June 12 at 7:00 p.m., followed by rounds 2-15 on Saturday, June 13, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The Petes currently hold the 13th overall pick in round 1. Tickets for both days of the draft can be purchased. Stay tuned to the Petes social media accounts for updates throughout the 2026 offseason.

Images from this story



Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.