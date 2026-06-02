Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit have completed a trade of draft picks with the North Bay Battalion, Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Tuesday morning.

The conditions of the trade are as follows:

To North Bay:

3rd Round Pick, 2026 CHL Import Draft (SAG)

2nd Round Pick, 2026 OHL Priority Selection (FLNT)

5th Round Pick, 2029 OHL Priority Selection (SAG)

To Saginaw:

1st Round Pick, 2026 CHL Import Draft (NB)

2nd Round Pick, 2029 OHL Priority Selection (OS)

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore takes place June 12th and 13th at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario. All rounds will be streamed live on FloHockey and across FloHockey's social media channels (YouTube, X and Facebook Live). Round 1 begins at 7:00pm on June 12th. Rounds 2-15 begin at 9:00am on June 13th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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