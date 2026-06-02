Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
SUDBURY, ON - The Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club completed three separate trades today, adding valuable future assets as part of its continued commitment to building for long-term success.
The first transaction was finalized at 1:15 PM with the Brampton Steelheads. In the deal, Sudbury acquired a 2027 Brampton 14th-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 Sudbury 14th-round draft pick.
Later in the afternoon, at 3:00 PM, Sudbury completed a second trade with Brantford. The club acquired a 2027 Brantford 15th-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 Brantford 13th-round draft pick.
The day's activity concluded at 3:30 PM with another transaction involving Brantford. In that deal, Sudbury received a 2027 Erie 13th-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 Brantford 13th-round draft pick.
For the latest team news and updates, visit the club's official website and follow the team on social media.
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