Storm Acquire Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata from the IceDogs
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Ethan Czata and a conditional 15th round pick (NIA) in 2027 from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Carter Lewandowski, defenseman Zack Naish, a 2nd round pick (KGN) in 2028, a 3rd round pick (OSH) in 2026, a 4th round pick (GUE) in 2029, and a 5th round pick (GUE) in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
"Ethan is amongst the top two-way forwards in the Ontario Hockey League," said George Burnett. "He is a leader who competes hard each and every night. The pace in which he plays and the details within his game allow him to be successful in all situations. We are excited to welcome Ethan and his family to Guelph."
The 2007-born forward was originally selected in the first round (5th overall) by the IceDogs in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In three seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-2, 190 lbs forward has recorded 125 points (53 goals, 72 assists) in 193 regular season games. Czata served as the IceDogs captain for the 2025-26 season.
Czata represented his country on three occasions - once during the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, once at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and again during the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships - winning a gold medal at all three events. Czata and Storm Head Coach Cory Stillman won gold with Team Canada at the 2025 U18 World Championships, where the Brampton, ON native finished the tournament with five points (one goal and four assists), including a goal in the gold medal game.
Czata was drafted in the second round (56th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in last year's NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry level contract with the club a month later. The Lightning prospect recorded 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 63 games with Niagara last season. After the OHL playoffs, Czata was re-assigned to the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, and suited up for three games.
"I am honoured to be a member of the Storm and to help this team compete for a Memorial Cup," said Czata. "I always loved playing in Guelph because of the passionate fans and I am happy I get to play for them this year."
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Storm Acquire Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata from the IceDogs - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Complete Trade with Storm - Niagara IceDogs
- Five Kitchener Rangers Named to 2025-26 OHL All-Star Teams - Kitchener Rangers
- Gavin Betts Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Kingston Frontenacs
- Owen Sound Acquires Ryerson Leenders in Trade with Brantford - Owen Sound Attack
- Nathan Aspinall Named OHL First All-Star Team Left Wing - Flint Firebirds
- Trade Alert: Owen Sound Receives Four Picks in Trade with Flint - Owen Sound Attack
- Edgar Named to Second OHL All-Rookie Team - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals and Knights Swap Picks - Oshawa Generals
- Nikita Klepov, Levi Harper Named to OHL All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - Saginaw Spirit
- Matthew Perreault Named to OHL Second All-Rookie Team - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces 2025-26 All-Star and All-Rookie Teams - OHL
- Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams - Ottawa 67's
- Bulldogs Acquire Jet Kwajah & Draft Picks from Attack for Leenders - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sudbury Acquires Three Future Assets Through Series of Trades - Sudbury Wolves
- Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound - Flint Firebirds
- Fans Rock the Aud as Rangers Capture Third Memorial Cup from Afar - Kitchener Rangers
- Sting Complete Trade with Erie Otters - Sarnia Sting
- Otters Acquire Forward Liam Beamish in Deal with Sting - Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie - Brantford Bulldogs
- Greyhounds Sign Blueliner Christopher Weiss - Soo Greyhounds
- Otters Acquire Goaltender David Egorov from Brantford in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Good & Draft Picks from Erie for Egorov - Brantford Bulldogs
- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Sting Acquire Forward Parker Holmes in Trade with Brantford Bulldogs - Sarnia Sting
- Bulldogs Aquire Draft Selections from Sting for Holmes - Brantford Bulldogs
- Spirit and Battalion Swap OHL Priority Selection, CHL Import Draft Picks - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Storm Acquire Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata from the IceDogs
- Illia Shybinskyi Commits to St. Lawrence University
- 2026 Graduating Class: Guelph Storm
- OHL Officials Ingalls and Pye Selected to Work 2026 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota by the Ontario Hockey League
- Storm to Host Draft Party on Friday, June 12th 2026