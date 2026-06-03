Storm Acquire Lightning Prospect Ethan Czata from the IceDogs

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired forward Ethan Czata and a conditional 15th round pick (NIA) in 2027 from the Niagara IceDogs in exchange for forward Carter Lewandowski, defenseman Zack Naish, a 2nd round pick (KGN) in 2028, a 3rd round pick (OSH) in 2026, a 4th round pick (GUE) in 2029, and a 5th round pick (GUE) in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

"Ethan is amongst the top two-way forwards in the Ontario Hockey League," said George Burnett. "He is a leader who competes hard each and every night. The pace in which he plays and the details within his game allow him to be successful in all situations. We are excited to welcome Ethan and his family to Guelph."

The 2007-born forward was originally selected in the first round (5th overall) by the IceDogs in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In three seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-2, 190 lbs forward has recorded 125 points (53 goals, 72 assists) in 193 regular season games. Czata served as the IceDogs captain for the 2025-26 season.

Czata represented his country on three occasions - once during the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, once at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and again during the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships - winning a gold medal at all three events. Czata and Storm Head Coach Cory Stillman won gold with Team Canada at the 2025 U18 World Championships, where the Brampton, ON native finished the tournament with five points (one goal and four assists), including a goal in the gold medal game.

Czata was drafted in the second round (56th overall) by the Tampa Bay Lightning in last year's NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry level contract with the club a month later. The Lightning prospect recorded 25 goals and 28 assists for 53 points in 63 games with Niagara last season. After the OHL playoffs, Czata was re-assigned to the Lightning's AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, and suited up for three games.

"I am honoured to be a member of the Storm and to help this team compete for a Memorial Cup," said Czata. "I always loved playing in Guelph because of the passionate fans and I am happy I get to play for them this year."

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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