Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season
Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
When the Kingston Frontenacs signed Robin Kuzma as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season, they believed the Illinois native could make an immediate impact. By season's end, the rookie forward had done exactly that.
Kuzma transitioned seamlessly to the OHL, providing energy, skill, and offensive production throughout his first campaign in black and gold. Kuzma quickly established himself as a reliable contributor, earning OHL Rookie of the Week honours in December following a five-point week.
As the season progressed, Kuzma's confidence continued to grow. He became an important part of Kingston's young core, delivering timely goals and strong two-way play. Highlights included a two-goal performance against North Bay in February and several key contributions down the stretch as the Frontenacs pushed toward the playoffs.
Kuzma was put together with Aleks Kulemin and Nolan Snyder following the trade deadline to form 'The Kid Line' and quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff. 'The Kid Line' was relied on heavily down the stretch and into the playoffs as they showed they could hang with the opposition's top units.
With his hockey IQ, competitiveness, and ability to produce offensively, Kuzma showed why the Frontenacs were eager to bring him to Kingston. His rookie season provided a glimpse of an exciting future, and he will be a player to watch as the Fronts continue to build toward success in the years ahead.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026
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- DeGray Lands in Niagara - Niagara IceDogs
- Robin Kuzma Proved That he Belongs in First OHL Season - Kingston Frontenacs
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