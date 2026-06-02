Frontenacs Acquire 2009 Born Defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - General Manager Kory Cooper has acquired 2009 born defenceman Gavin Christie from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a pair of future OHL draft picks.

Kingston receives:

D - Gavin Christie ('09)

Brantford receives:

2026 5th Round Pick (WSR)

2029 2nd Round Pick (NIA)

Christie spent last season split between the Brantford Bulldogs and the Brantford Titans (GOJHL). The Beamsville, ON native appeared in 9 regular season games for the Bulldogs, spending a majority of his playing time with the Titans. In 38 games, Christie recorded 7 goals and 20 assists to go along with 107 penalty minutes as he added some toughness from the backend. Christie also appeared in 4 playoff games with the Titans, adding a pair of goals.

"Adding Gavin to our defensive core for next season is something we're pretty excited about." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He adds size, a physical presence and has offensive upside that we're looking forward to having in our lineup. He certainly checks a lot of boxes for us and we're excited to add him to our strong 2009 core."

Originally selected by the Brantford Bulldogs in the third round, 58th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Christie was a product of the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program where he had 24 points in 31 games and an additional 2 points in 4 OHL Cup games.

"In background checks before we made this deal, everyone we spoke to had a lot of positive things to say about Gavin in both his abilities on the ice, and his abilities as a teammate and a leader off of it." continued Cooper. "We're happy to welcome Gavin and the Christie family into our organization."

Gavin will join his new teammates at training camp this August. Stay tuned to Kingston Frontenacs social media channels for updates on training camp as they become available. Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now - don't miss your chance to secure your seats early and be locked in for 34 Frontenacs' home games and take advantage of perks and benefits only available to Season Ticket Members!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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