Fetterolf and Cameron Named to OHL First All-Star Teams

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named to the 2025-26 First All-Star Team and First All-Rookie Team, while head coach Dave Cameron has been named to the First All-Star Team (Coach).

Fetterolf, 18, joined the Ottawa 67's as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season and quickly made an immediate impact in his rookie year. In 41 games, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native posted a 29-9-2-1 record, a 2.07 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage.

He set a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season and became just the second goaltender in franchise history to be named OHL Goaltender of the Year, following Craig Hillier (1995-96). Fetterolf also shares the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson, awarded to the goaltending tandem with the lowest goals-against average, and received the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the lowest goals-against average.

Cameron, 67, guided the 67's to a 100-point regular season and a third-place finish league-wide, with the club finishing with 47 wins and a league-leading low of 160 goals against. He also achieved a significant milestone by coaching his 1,000th OHL game, becoming only the eighth coach in league history to reach this milestone.

Since joining Ottawa ahead of the 2021-22 season, he led the club to a franchise-record 51 wins in 2022-23, earning both OHL Coach of the Year and CHL Coach of the Year honours. On April 15, 2026, Cameron was named OHL Coach of the Year for the second time in his career. It also marks his second selection to the OHL First All-Star Team as a coach, having previously earned the honour following the 2022-23 season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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