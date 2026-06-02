Trade Alert: Owen Sound Receives Four Picks in Trade with Flint

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today a transaction with the Flint Firebirds. The Attack will receive draft picks in exchange for sending goaltender Trenten Bennett to the Flint Firebirds.

"We thank Trenten for his dedication to the Owen Sound Attack over the course of these past two seasons and wish him the best in his future with Flint." Said Team President Tyler Nother.

Bennett, 20, was selected 274th overall by the Attack in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The goaltender played a total of 33 games for the team in the past two seasons having faced 1040 shots on goal and spending 1674 minutes in net.

TRADE DETAILS:

Owen Sound Receives:

3rd Round Pick (SBY) in 2026

15th Round Pick (OS) 2028

5th Round Pick (OSH) in 2029

6th Round Pick (FLNT) in 2029

Flint Receives:

Trenten Bennett (06)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.