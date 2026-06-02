Firebirds Acquire Goaltender Trenten Bennett from Owen Sound

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Goaltender Trenten Bennett with the Owen Sound Attack

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Goaltender Trenten Bennett with the Owen Sound Attack(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that they have acquired goaltender Trenten Bennett from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for four OHL Priority Selection draft picks.

Bennett joins the Firebirds after spending the past two seasons with the Attack. In 33 games during his OHL career, Bennett is 10-14-1-1 with a 3.69 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. He played in 27 games for Owen Sound during the 2025-26 season and was 9-10-1-1 with a 3.93 GAA and .896 save percentage. Bennett was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Flint is sending the Sudbury Wolves' 2026 third round pick, the Oshawa Generals' 2029 fifth round pick, its own 2029 sixth round and the Attack's 2028 15th round pick to Owen Sound in the deal. The 2006-born Bennett stands at 6'8 at will be considered an overager during the 2026-27 season.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM DIRECTOR OF GOALTENDING DEVELOPMENT LUC LOBSINGER

"Obviously Trenten is a bit of a unicorn at the position with his size. The range he has in his limbs is something no other goalie in our league can bring to the table. He skates well for a bigger guy and has good economy of movement in the crease. We really feel he's just scratching the surface of his potential and are very excited to add him to our group, and to get him working with Goaltending Coach Rob Liddell and our entire coaching staff."

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

Images from this story



Goaltender Trenten Bennett with the Owen Sound Attack

(Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2026

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