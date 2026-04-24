Dave McParlan Named OHL General Manager of the Year

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Friday that Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan has been awarded the Jim Gregory Trophy as the OHL General Manager of the Year.

McParlan recently completed his third season as Flint's GM, during which the Firebirds set new franchise records in points (95) and wins (44). He was named a finalist along with Marty Williamson of the Barrie Colts following a voting process that was carried out by OHL General Managers. McParlan was then determined the winner via a panel that consisted of accredited OHL media members and a representative from NHL Central Scouting.

"I am completely humbled to receive the Jim Gregory Award," McParlan said. "The fact that this recognition came from a vote of my fellow General Managers is what makes it feel so special. I am proud to be part of a select few that have the privilege to work in this league, let alone be considered for such an incredible honor."

McParlan got his start in the OHL as an area scout for the Plymouth Whalers in the 2006-07 season, a season that saw the Whalers win the J. Ross Robertson Cup and be crowned OHL champions. He eventually became Plymouth's Director of Scouting and stayed with the franchise for its move to Flint in 2015-16. McParlan became the Firebirds' Assistant General Manager in the 2022-23 season and took over as GM in the 2023-24 season.

"I would like to congratulate our General Manager Dave McParlan on receiving the OHL General Manager of the Year Award," Firebirds Owner and Governor Rolf Nilsen said. "The 2025-26 season for the Firebirds was the best in our 10-year history. Dave is the first to give our scouts, coaches, and players the credit for this award, but he is the one who is ultimately in charge of our draft, trades, and placement of our prospects in the right environment to maximize their development. We are all extremely happy for Dave and appreciate the hard work he and our staff have done to make the Flint Firebirds one of the best teams in the OHL throughout the year."

McParlan built the roster that turned in the most successful regular season in Firebirds history with a series of shrewd acquisitions and signings. Flint signed past OHL Priority Selection draft picks in defensemen Luka Graziano and Dryden Allen as well as forward Darian Anderson. The Firebirds acquired goaltender Mason Vaccari in the offseason, who has been named a finalist for OHL Goaltender of the Year, and traded up to select defenseman Darels Uljanskis in the CHL Import Draft.

Flint accented its roster during the season as McParlan made moves to add Winnipeg Jets forward prospect Kevin He, then Calgary Flames and now New York Rangers forward prospect Jacob Battaglia, along with forwards Brady Smith and Ihnat Pazii.

"The reality is this is an award that recognizes and reflects the work of the entire organization, from the top down," McParlan said. "Everyone from our owner, coaching staff, scouting staff, business operations staff and the players deserve a large portion of credit. I simply surround myself with smart people and listen to their recommendations as we all work towards a common goal."







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