Rangers Thank Erb Transport for Playoff Assist

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







When adversity struck in the middle of a crucial playoff run, the Kitchener Rangers found support from an all too familiar place: their own community.

Ahead of Game 4 of their second-round series in Sault Ste. Marie, the Rangers faced a major logistical hurdle when the team's equipment trailer suffered significant damage en route north. With the club leading the series 3-0 at the time, the situation quickly became urgent, not only to finish the road trip, but with Game 5 scheduled back in Kitchener the following night, there was no room for delay.

For Rangers Equipment Manager Dan Lebold, it meant thinking fast and leaning on trusted connections.

"After some deliberation I put a call out to a friend and former coworker, Wendell Erb," Lebold said. "I expressed this was a time-sensitive ask and delivery... Wendell told me to leave it with him." That was all it took.

Within a short time, Erb Transport had mobilized a solution, activated its logistics team and positioned a full 53-foot trailer at GFL Memorial Gardens ahead of Game 4. From that point forward, a seamless plan was in place.

"From the time I made the first call... I witnessed a great deal of communication, collaboration and dedication," Lebold added. "I realized I was watching another professional and great team and organization in action."

As the Greyhounds forced a Game 5 with a Game 4 victory, the stakes only intensified. The Rangers' equipment needed to be back in Kitchener by midday Friday, or risk serious disruption to the team's playoff preparation. When the final buzzer sounded just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night, the race was on.

By 10:20 p.m., working alongside Rangers staff, the equipment had been loaded and was already on the road. Behind the wheel was Erb driver Tavleen Singh, who stepped up immediately to take on the overnight run.

"I got an update early Friday morning that the truck had arrived at the Aud at 6:45 a.m.," said Lebold. "Mission accomplished for getting the gear back."

The early arrival ensured the Rangers could prepare without disruption and set the stage for a dominant 5-1 victory in Game 5 on home ice. For Erb Transport, the effort was simply part of a bigger commitment to community.

"Supporting the Kitchener Rangers was a natural extension of our commitment to showing up for our community," said Briona Lahti, Public Relations and Communications Specialist. "Even though this wasn't our typical freight, the team came together without hesitation to seamlessly execute a time-sensitive solution."

The operation required coordination across multiple teams, from central dispatch to the Sault Ste. Marie terminal, all working in sync to deliver under pressure.

"This is a great example of what teamwork at Erb Transport looks like: coordinated, responsive, and committed to getting the job done, no matter the challenge," said long-haul fleet manager Adrien Lajoie.

For Lebold, the experience left a lasting impression.

"The way the Erb Group made this very time-sensitive shipment happen... I realized I was watching another professional and great team," he said. "Erb's motto is 'Another Cool Move', for us as an organization, this truly was a very cool move."

On behalf of the entire Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club, we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone involved, from leadership to the driver who made it happen overnight.

"Their professionalism, attention to detail and determination to complete this task was huge for our team. The entire Erb Group gets an assist on the Game 5 win, and the series-clinching victory as well" Dan Lebold said.

In the end, it was more than just a delivery, it was a defining example of teamwork, trust, and a community stepping up when it mattered most.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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