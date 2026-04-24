Seitz Named Head Coach of Buffalo Jr Sabres

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Niagara, ON - IceDogs' Assistant Coach, Dylan Seitz, has been named Head Coach for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"Dylan's promotion ensures consistency in our culture and on-ice standards," says Patrick Kaleta, President of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres.

Seitz joined the IceDogs in September as Video Coach, before transitioning into Player Development and Assistant Coach for the team.

Seitz is no stranger to the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, starting as an assistant coach in the 2023-2024 season. The Buffalo native is well regarded for his player-focused coaching approach, strong communication skills, and commitment to development and performance.

Seitz also played for the Jr. Sabres in 2015-2016, before making the jump to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL, recording eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points in 62 games as a rookie forward.

The IceDogs would like to thank Dylan for all he has done for the club and wish him all the best in Buffalo!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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