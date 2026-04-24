Firebirds' Dave McParlan Wins Jim Gregory OHL General Manager of the Year Award

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Dave McParlan of the Flint Firebirds is the winner of the Jim Gregory Trophy, presented annually to the OHL General Manager of the Year as voted by his peers.

In his third season as General Manager in Flint, McParlan oversaw the best season in the 10-year history of the Firebirds as they played to new benchmarks of 44 wins and 95 points. Flint's defence was the best it's ever been, surrendering a club-low 199 goals as offseason goaltending acquisition Mason Vaccari tied a Firebirds record with 36 wins, establishing a new record for goals-against average at 2.70.

"I am completely humbled to receive the Jim Gregory Award," said McParlan. "The fact that this recognition came from a vote of my fellow General Managers is what makes it feel so special. I am proud to be part of a select few that have the privilege to work in this league, let alone be considered for such an incredible honour."

Prominent in-season additions by McParlan in Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He and New York Rangers prospect Jacob Battaglia helped the Firebirds surge in the second half as first-year signings Darian Anderson, Dryden Allen and Luka Graziano also paid dividends. Captain Nathan Aspinall set a new club mark with 61 assists as Flint skated to the Western Conference's best road record of 22-9-1-2 under Head Coach Paul Flache.

McParlan emerged as the winner of the annual award, finishing ahead of fellow finalist Marty Williamson of the Barrie Colts in award voting, a result ratified by a selection committee consisting of accredited media members from across the OHL's four divisions as well as a representative from NHL Central Scouting.

"The reality is this is an award that recognizes and reflects the work of an entire organization", McParlan added. "Everyone from our owner, scouting staff, arena and operations staff and most of all, the coaches and players. They do all the heavy lifting, and deserve the credit. Quality people, working very hard, for the right reasons make my job very easy."

From Kingston, ON, McParlan has been part of the Firebirds/Plymouth Whalers franchise since 2006 when he took on a position as regional scout. He gradually worked his way into a role as the club's Director of Scouting before taking on managerial responsibilities as Assistant GM in 2022-23.

"I would like to congratulate our General Manager Dave McParlan on receiving the OHL General Manager of the Year Award," said Firebirds Owner and Governor Rolf Nilsen. "The 2025-26 season for the Firebirds was the best in our 10-year history. Dave is the first to give our scouts, coaches, and players the credit for this award, but he is the one who is ultimately in charge of our draft, trades, and placement of our prospects in the right environment to maximize their development. We are all extremely happy for Dave and appreciate the hard work he and our staff have done to make the Flint Firebirds one of the best teams in the OHL throughout the year."

First announced in August 2019, the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award is presented annually to the General Manager who best excelled in his role during the regular season. The award honours the memory of one of the game's great builders in former long-time NHL executive Jim Gregory who passed away in October 2019 at the age of 83.

McParlan follows recent award winners in Kory Cooper of the Kingston Frontenacs in 2025, Adam Dennis of the North Bay Battalion in 2024 and Mark Hunter of the London Knights in 2023. He'll be formally presented with the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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