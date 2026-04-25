Sam O'Reilly Plays Overtime Hero as the Blueshirts Take Game 1 of the Western Conference Final

Published on April 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Sam O'Reilly on game night

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers' Sam O'Reilly on game night(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - After a four-goal opening period, the teams only were only able to get one more across the line over the remaining forty minutes of play - including a goal-less third period. The game look as it was headed to a second overtime period, before Sam O'Reilly cashed in on the power play to secure the Game 1 victory for the Blueshirts.

Windsor opened the scoring just 47 seconds into the contest with Anthony Cristoforo recording his third goal of the playoffs. The Rangers responded quickly, with 2026 NHL Draft Eligible, Alexander Bilecki evening the score. Dylan Edwards gave Kitchener their first lead of the night three minutes later. Before the period ended, Nathan Villeneuve tied things up as the teams headed into the first break tied at 2-2.

Jack Nesbitt gave Windsor a second-period lead, but Jack Pridham got his first goal of the playoffs on Kitchener's first-of-two power play goals on the night to keep the teams even through the second intermission. With no team finding the back of the net in the third period, overtime was needed. At the two-minute mark, Haeden Ellis drew a high-sticking call sending the Rangers to the man advantage. Sam O'Reilly jumped on a loose puck in front of the Windsor net and banged home the overtime winner.

Attendance: 7,363

Scoring Summary:

First Period

WSR 1 - KIT 0

0:47 Anthony Cristoforo (3) - Carson Woodall, Andrew Robinson

WSR 1 - KIT 1

4:07 Alexander Bilecki (2) - Andrew Vermeulen, Avry Anstis

WSR 1 - KIT 2

7:18 Dylan Edwards (9) - Matthew Andonovski, Christian Humphreys

WSR 2 - KIT 2

17:13 Nathan Villeneuve (2) - Cole Davis

Second Period

WSR 3 - KIT 2

15:58 Jack Nesbitt (7) - Unassisted

WSR 3 - KIT 3 - PPG

19:49 Jack Pridham (1) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys

Overtime

WSR 3 - KIT 4 - GWG/PPG

18:08 Sam O'Reilly (11) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 23 - KIT 31

Power play: WSR 0/1 - KIT 2/4

FO%: WSR 43% - KIT 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 27/31 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsh (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will remain on home ice for Game 2 on Sunday, April 26th, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The Rangers will then travel to Windsor to face the Spitfires for Games 3 and 4, beginning on Monday, April 27th.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

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