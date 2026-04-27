Rangers' Christian Kirsch Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Christian Kirsch of the Kitchener Rangers is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

Kirsch backstopped the Rangers to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Championship Series, making 20 saves on Friday as the Blueshirts defeated the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Sam O'Reilly's overtime winner. He was the first star of Sunday's 2-1 victory, making 27 saves to improve to 10-1 in the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

A 19-year-old from Basel, Switzerland, Kirsch was selected by San Jose in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 193Ib. netminder owns a 2.20 goals-against average and .901 save percentage over 11 games in these playoffs after going 27-10-2-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and four shutouts in his first OHL season. Kirsch represented Switzerland at each of the past two World Junior tournaments and is committed to Quinnipiac University (NCAA).

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Playoffs

Mar. 23-30: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 31-Apr. 5: Jack Lisson (North Bay Battalion)

Apr. 6-12: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Apr. 13-19: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Apr. 20-26: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Regular Season

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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