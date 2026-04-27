Colts' Kashawn Aitcheson Named OHL Defenceman of the Year

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts is this year's recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Defenceman of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Aitcheson had a record-setting season in Barrie, leading OHL blueliners with a franchise mark 70 points including a new club record 28 goals by a defenceman. He finished among the league-leaders with a plus-46 rating, and continued to display a flare for the dramatic with six game-winning goals.

"This group of guys has made it so special from the coaching staff right on down," said Aitcheson of the award recognition. "It's been a great year of learning, getting better and all the laughs and fun that have come with it as well."

Aitcheson's 15 power play markers were the most by an OHL defenceman as he saw time in all situations under first year Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz. The 6-foot-2, 203Ib. blueliner ended the season as the Colts' all-time leader in goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman.

"We're very proud of Kash," said Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson. "I've seen first-hand how hard this guy works. He's the first guy in here every day and we have to drag him off the ice. To see him take it to another level this year and really be as dominant and effective as he's been really puts a smile on our faces.

"We knew pretty quickly that we had a special young man when we first interviewed him ahead of the draft," added Williamson. "I didn't know he'd blossom into the offensive player that he is, but when you approach every day with hard work and a mentality of trying to get better, it's amazing what good things can happen."

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Aitcheson was originally Barrie's third round (50th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Selected by the New York Islanders 17th overall in last summer's NHL Draft, he was a top-finisher on this year's OHL Coaches Poll, coming in at first place in Eastern Conference voting for categories including best shot, hardest shot, best bodychecker and best offensive defenceman. Aitcheson was a member of Canada's bronze medal-winning National Junior Team this past January.

AItcheson emerged as the award winner from a group of finalists that also consisted of Frankie Marrelli of the Ottawa 67's, Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds and Carson Woodall of the Windsor Spitfires. He's the third Colts defenceman to claim the honour following Aaron Ekblad (2013-14) and Erik Reitz (2001-02).

The Max Kaminsky Trophy is awarded each year to the Most Outstanding Defenceman as selected by OHL General Managers. All 20 clubs submitted a nominee but were not permitted to vote for their own player. The award is named in recognition of Max Kaminsky, who enjoyed a 10-year professional playing career that included four years in the NHL with Ottawa, Boston and Montreal. After he retired from playing, Kaminsky enjoyed a 15-year coaching career that was capped by winning the Memorial Cup with the St. Catharines Teepees in 1960.

Aitcheson will be formally recognized as the OHL Defenceman of the Year at the OHL Awards Ceremony to be held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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