Storm Players Attend Local Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign Kick-Off Event

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Monday, April 27th, Storm players Grant Spada and Tyler Hopkins represented the Guelph Storm at a local Tim Hortons for the launch of the 2026 Smile Cookies.

They were joined by members of the Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, Tim Hortons, and local media to take part in a launch event which included speeches from community stakeholders and, of course, cookie decorating.

Smile Cookie week will run from April 27 to May 3, 2026. 100% of local Smile Cookie proceeds in Guelph will be donated to the Keep Kids Fed program, which provides nutritious food for local students through breakfast, morning meal, snack, and lunch programs. The Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington are proudly partnering with Tim Hortons locations in Arthur, Guelph, Harriston, Mount Forest, and Puslinch. To learn more about the Keep Kids Fed Program and to pre-order larger quantities of Smile Cookies, click here.

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $150 million for charities and community groups that are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners. In 2025 alone, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $22.6 million, supporting over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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