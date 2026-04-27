Aitcheson Named OHL Defenceman of the Year, Wins Max Kaminsky Trophy

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced today that Barrie Colts defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson has been named the recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy, awarded annually to the league's Defenceman of the Year as voted by OHL General Managers.

Aitcheson, a prospect of the New York Islanders, delivered a historic season on the Colts' blue line, leading all OHL defencemen with 70 points while setting a new franchise record with 28 goals. His offensive production, paired with strong play in his own zone, saw him finish among the league leaders with a +46 rating, while his six game-winning goals highlighted his ability to rise to the occasion in key moments.

A constant presence in all situations, Aitcheson's 15 power play goals were the most among OHL defencemen this season, further showcasing his impact on the man advantage. Under first-year Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner was relied upon in every facet of the game, consistently delivering in high-pressure situations.

With his record-setting campaign, Aitcheson also etched his name into the Barrie Colts record book, finishing his tenure as the franchise's all-time leader in goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman.

"We're very proud of Kash," said Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson. "I've seen first-hand how hard this guy works. He's the first guy in here every day and we have to drag him off the ice. To see him take it to another level this year and really be as dominant and effective as he's been really puts a smile on our faces."

Aitcheson's recognition marks a significant achievement for both himself and the organization, as he becomes the latest Colt to earn one of the league's top individual honours. His development, leadership, and consistent performance throughout the season have solidified his reputation as one of the premier defencemen in the OHL.

As the Colts continue their pursuit of postseason success, Aitcheson's impact remains central to the team's identity on both sides of the puck.







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