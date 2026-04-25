Eastern Conference Final Game Three Preview

Published on April 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Eastern Conference Final shifts back to Barrie for a crucial Game Three, with the series tied and everything still to play for as the Colts host Brantford in a high-stakes matchup Sunday night.

Following a strong response on the road in Game Two to even the series, the Colts now return home with an opportunity to build momentum in front of their fans and take the lead in this best-of-seven battle.

Through the first two games, both teams have traded punches, each showing the ability to control stretches of play and capitalize on key opportunities. With no clear separation in the series, Game Three presents a pivotal moment that could begin to shape its direction.

The Colts return home looking to build on recent offensive production and continue generating momentum in front of their crowd. With home ice now in their favour, the focus shifts to sustaining structure, executing at a high pace, and converting chances in key moments as the series intensity continues to rise.

Game Day Information

Doors Open: 5:00 PM

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM

Parking Guide & Arena Information: Click here

The Colts return home in front of a sold-out crowd, looking to take advantage of familiar ice and a passionate atmosphere as the Eastern Conference Final continues.

Standing room tickets remain available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2026

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