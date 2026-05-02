Colts Clinch Game 5 Victory in Brantford, Force Game 6 Back in Barrie

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







In a dramatic Game 5 showdown on the road in Brantford, the Barrie Colts overcame a late deficit to win 4-3 in overtime, tying the series and sending it back to Barrie for a pivotal Game 6. The Colts now return home with the momentum, as the series stands tied 3-2.

The scoring opened in the first period when Brantford's Caleb Maholtra gave the Bulldogs the early lead. But in the second period, Emil Hemming answered for the Colts, tying the game. Brantford's Marek Vanacker put the Bulldogs back in front in the third, but the Colts rallied. William Schneid, assisted by Kashawn Aitcheson and Mason Szabeski, tied it again in the third. Then Jaiden Newton delivered a highlight-reel goal to put the Colts ahead, but Maholtra matched it once more, sending the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, with both teams on edge, Brad Gardiner took a pass from Calvin Crombie and buried the winner, giving the Colts the crucial road victory.

Brantford outshot Barrie 37 to 31, but the Colts' resilience came through. Brad Gardiner was named the game's first star, William Schneid took second star honours, and Maholtra earned third star.

Game 6 is set for tomorrow night in Barrie, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now here-don't miss the chance to rally behind the Colts as they aim to close out the series at home.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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