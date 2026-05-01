OHL Futures Camp Starts Friday at Ridley College by the Ontario Hockey League

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is set to host the 2026 OHL Futures Camp from Friday, May 1 through Sunday, May 3 at Ridley College in St. Catharines.

The event will feature 120 of the top players from across Ontario and the United States eligible for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. Players will be divided into six teams-Team Schaefer, Team Cowan, Team Dickinson, Team Sennecke, Team Parekh, and Team Misa-competing in a weekend showcase tournament.

Beyond OHL scouting, the Futures Camp will be utilized by Hockey Canada as an evaluation opportunity for the National Under-17 Program. The weekend will also feature NHL participation, with prospects gaining valuable exposure to NHL Combine-style off-ice fitness testing protocols.

Event Schedule

All on-ice sessions and games will take place at Ridley College's Evans Athletic Centre.

Friday, May 1, 2026 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM: Off-Ice Fitness Testing 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Team On-Ice Practices

Saturday, May 2, 2026 8:00 AM: Game #1 - Team Schaefer vs. Team Misa 10:00 AM: Game #2 - Team Cowan vs. Team Parekh 12:00 PM: Game #3 - Team Dickinson vs. Team Sennecke 2:30 PM: Game #4 - Team Schaefer vs. Team Parekh 4:30 PM: Game #5 - Team Sennecke vs. Team Misa 6:30 PM: Game #6 - Team Cowan vs. Team Dickinson

Sunday, May 3, 2026 8:00 AM: Game #7 - Team Dickinson vs. Team Parekh 10:00 AM: Game #8 - Team Schaefer vs. Team Sennecke 12:00 PM: Game #9 - Team Misa vs. Team Cowan

Futures Camp Rosters

Team Schaefer (Blue)

Goaltenders: Egor Sokolov, Chase Pastor

Defencemen: AJ Foyt, Lucas Cranney, Max Fransen, Kosta Housseas, Colten Sixsmith, Ivan Belikov

Forwards: Brady Nash, Liam Voit, Gavin Murphy, Austin Ottenhof, Jakub Kuklinski, Declan McCotter, Cole Guizzetti, Benjamin Legros, Kash Kwajah, Xavier Carroll, Henry McIntosh, Alexandre Saulnier

Coaches: Brayden Guy (Sarnia Sting), Matt Hogan (Sarnia Sting), Keenan Reynolds (Erie Otters)

Team Cowan (Black)

Goaltenders: Luke Lawson, Tanner Gibson

Defencemen: Nixon Mccaig, Jaden Licastro, Colton Lapierre, Ethan Mears, Jake Hall, Rory Shaughnessy

Forwards: Lauchlan Whelan, Jack Lee, Robbie Knight, Evan Miller, Jace Voortman, Landon Bellchamber, Jackson Zinkie, Braden Reilly, Ronan Quinn, Christian Del Buono, Peter Phelan, Jacob Curic, Ryker Kesler (inj.), Gavin Martin (inj.)

Coaches: Brandon Shaw (Owen Sound Attack), Mason Baptista (Sarnia Sting), Kevin Hess (Guelph Storm)

Team Dickinson (White)

Goaltenders: Mitchell Nouwens, Rylan Da Costa

Defencemen: Gavin Godick, John Kanyo, Marco Cinque, John Montanino, Liam Nelson, Shayden Hintenberger, Lucas Matheson (inj.)

Forwards: Nathan Hewitt, Matthew Taylor, Arjun Nanubhai, Finn Merrill, Kayden Kelly, Joshua Jodoin, Brayden Grima, Henri Packalen, Aaron Petrov, Gavin Springer, Shea Huinink, Evan Bannister

Coaches: Patrick Sanvido (Kingston Frontenacs), Reagan O'Grady (Owen Sound Attack)

Team Sennecke (Grey)

Goaltenders: Marko Mesich, Nolan Hardy

Defencemen: Adrian Sgro, Cooper Ross, Jack Hair, Wyatt Finch, Declan McNally, Turner Stephenson

Forwards: Miles Reilly, Joseph Fenwick, Brody Brown, Emry Lowe, Michael Pacek, Trent Clow, Jack Samek, Innis Robinson, Shayne Keefe, Finley Butler, Roman Shtefan, Brody Schulz (inj.)

Coaches: Scott Wray (Owen Sound Attack), James Kennedy (Brantford Bulldogs)

Team Parekh (Red)

Goaltenders: Owen Loftus, Cohen O'Neill

Defencemen: Rylan Aufderheide, Colin MacCormack, Shane Roche, Ryan Beaulieu, Brayden Barkic, Drew Hulbert

Forwards: Quinn Roberts, Evan Fitzgerald, Kyler Lauder, Landon Roulston, Michael Warner, Jake Readings, Cole Krottner, Ethan Bridges, Jax Martin, Porter Matchett, Logan Prud'Homme, Leo Parini

Coaches: Brian McLaughlin (Windsor Spitfires), Mark Seidel (Windsor Spitfires)

Team Misa (Yellow)

Goaltenders: Lukas Butler, Kaiden Harper

Defencemen: Brayden Jaravata, Kade O'Rourke, Marc Ruggere, Jay Nimchonok, Sebastien Fortin, Johnny Tait

Forwards: Drew Bate, Nathan Slack, Roman Vanacker, Ryder Nobes, Andrew Laurin, Matthew Zilinski, Gabriel Barakat, Finn Ellery, MJ Campbell, Mason Quinn, Cole Coristine, Nick Lawniczak

Coaches: Scott Simmonds (Guelph Storm), Brian Prout (Saginaw Spirit)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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