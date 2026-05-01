OHL Announces 7:30pm Start Time for Game 6 of Eastern Conference Championship Series

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that, contrary to the originally announced start time of 7:00pm, Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series on Saturday, May 2nd at Sadlon Arena in Barrie will begin at 7:30pm. The host Colts currently trail their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Championship Series against the Brantford Bulldogs 3-2 following a 4-3 overtime win in Brantford on Thursday. For tickets, visit barriecolts.com. Saturday's game can also be seen on FloHockey, as well as Rogers tv.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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