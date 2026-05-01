Gardiner Gives Colts Life with OT Winner

Published on May 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs entered Thursday night a win away from advancing to the OHL Championship series but dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Barrie Colts in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Championship on April 30 at the TD Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs twice held the lead and answered back in the third period, but the Colts struck in overtime to extend the series.

Malhotra Opens the Scoring

Brantford got on the board first at 8:02 of the opening period.

A clean breakout started with Ben Danford, who moved the puck D-to-D to Edison Engle. Engle quickly transitioned it forward to Caleb Malhotra, who carried down the left side over the Barrie blue line and hammered a slapshot from the top of the left circle through the five-hole of Ben Hrebik to make it 1-0.

Colts Even It Up

Barrie responded on the power play at 5:44 of the second.

Working around the zone, Cole Beaudoin fed Parker von Richter at the point, who slid the puck to Emil Hemming in the right circle. Hemming's shot struck the crossbar, hit Ryerson Leenders in the back, and bounced over the line to tie the game 1-1.

Bulldogs Answer Back

The Bulldogs regained the lead at 11:41 on the man advantage.

Adam Jiricek delivered a behind-the-back pass to Jake O'Brien, whose one-timer was stopped. The rebound dropped in front where Marek Vanacker buried it from the crease to restore a 2-1 Brantford lead.

Barrie Pushes Ahead

The Colts tied the game at 8:42 of the third period.

From the right circle, Kashawn Aitcheson sent a cross-ice pass to William Schneid, who fired a one-timer from the left circle just inside the post to make it 2-2.

Barrie then took its first lead at 10:43.

Schneid sent Jaiden Newton through neutral ice. Crossing the Bulldogs blue line, Newton used a defender as a screen and snapped a shot over Leenders' glove to give the Colts a 3-2 advantage.

Malhotra Delivers Again

The Bulldogs answered right back at 11:19.

Adam Jiricek moved the puck from the right point across to Owen Protz, who stepped into the left circle and fired a shot that was blocked. The puck dropped into the crease where Caleb Malhotra batted it home for his second of the night, tying the game 3-3.

Overtime Decider

The Colts ended it at 13:40 of overtime.

Following extended pressure in the Bulldogs zone, Brantford was unable to clear. Calvin Crombie centered the puck to the right circle for Brad Gardiner, who fired it past Leenders to secure the 4-3 victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

Final Score: Barrie 4, Brantford 3 (OT)

Shots: Brantford 37, Barrie 31

Power Play: Brantford 1/3, Barrie 1/8

Attendance: 3,207

GAME NOTES

Caleb Malhotra recorded his second multi-goal game of the playoffs (12, 13).

Adam Jiricek picked up two assists, factoring in on both Bulldogs power-play goals.

Brantford has scored a power-play goal in consecutive games.

The Bulldogs led twice in the contest and responded within:36 of Barrie taking a third-period lead.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs head back to Barrie for Game 6, looking to close out the Eastern Conference Final and advance to the OHL Championship.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2026

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