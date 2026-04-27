Luchanko Strikes, Leenders Shuts out Colts in Game 3

Published on April 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs went on the road for Game 3 of the East Conference Finals as the series switched to Sadlon Arena tied following the opening pair of games at TD Civic Centre.

The Bulldogs appeared to get a dream start just 15-seconds into the opening frame as Owen Protz took a Luca Testa feed on the back side of the play and batted a puck past Ben Hrebik but the play was reviewed on a Colts' challenge and taken back on an offsi de.

Ryerson Leenders was outstanding in the opening frame, stopping all 11 that came his way including a power-play rocket from Kashawn Aitcheson he stole with his glove followed by a low one-timer from Emil Hemming that the Bulldogs starter was able to kick aside to keep the game scoreless. The Bulldogs pounded 21 shots on Ben Hrebik's goal in opening period, dominating territorial possession. Ryder Boulton had a clean look right out front of the net that Hrebik was just able to grasp. Cooper Dennis fired 5 to the Colts' goal including a diving Hrebik stop on a 3-on-1 that looked labelled for the top corner to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes.

Second verse was same as the first with a dominant effort for the Bulldogs in the middle frame, not even allowing a shot on goal for the first fifteen and a half minutes of the period.

The Bulldogs continued to pile pressure on the Barrie goal and finally earned their breakthrough at 12:00. Jake O'Brien carried away from the defensive zone in a 2 -on-1 with Jett Luchanko to his left. Attacking through the right circle, O'Brien got the defender in the middle of the ice to leave his feet and drew the back checker to a full stop in the slot as he delayed with the puck on his hip, opening up Jett Luchanko back door who made no mistake firing in his 2nd of the post season to give the Bulldogs the deserved 1-0 lead. The biggest moment of the adversity in the middle frame for the Bulldogs came at with under 5 minutes left in the period, as the team had to kill a late 4-on-3 but were able to deny the Colts vaunted man-advantage and take the 1-0 lead to the locker room after 40 minutes.

The final frame was a very tightly contested frame with the Bulldogs looking to secure the victory. Ryerson Leenders was again tremendous, denying 8 Colts shots in the final frame, including a couple late opportunities at the Colts pushed for the equalizer. With Ben Hrebik called to the Colts bench late, the Bulldogs denied entry on the left side of their blueline, with the puck knocked forward by Caleb Malhotra and collected by Gabriel Frasca who turned and fired it the length of the rink into the empty net for his 3rd of the playoffs securing the Bulldogs victory with Ryerson Leenders posting his 2nd career playoff shutout, earning the Bulldogs a 2-0 victory and 2-1 series lead.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday night, April 28th for Game 4 at Sadlon Arena with a 7:00pm puck drop.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2026

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