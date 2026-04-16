O'Brien Sends Bulldogs to Eastern Finals with Series Clincher

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







NORTH BAY, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs entered a delayed Game 4 at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens in North Bay on Wednesday evening with an opportunity to record their second straight sweep of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, holding a commanding 3-0 series following Ben Danfo rd's double overtime heroics in Game 3.

The Bulldogs received the services of defenseman Vladimir Dravecky back into the lineup while David Egorov made his first start of the 2026 OHL post-season in the potential eliminator. Egorov was good early for the Bulldogs stopping a pair of from Parker Vaughan & Ryder Carey at close range to give the Bulldogs a boost. The Bulldogs responded at 7:11 with Luca Testa off the right- wing wall feeding on for Adam Benak who sent Gabriel Frasca down the middle of the ice to notch his 2nd of the post-season and give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Just 20-seconds later, Owen Protz tossed the puck low for Jake O'Brien curling around the back of the North Bay net and with a quick glance over his shoulder fed a perfect pass to the top of the slot for Adam Jiricek to gather and rocket in his 5th of the post season at 7:31 for a 2-0 lead. Continuing on the front foot the Bulldogs tripled the lead at 13:44 with a great fourth line possession shift that led to Adam Jiricek feeding Parker Holmes who hammer a shot off the underside of the front crossbar that bounced in the crease, off Mike McIvor and over the goal line for his 1st OHL playoff goal and a 3-0 Bulldogs lead.

Before the frame was out the Battalion pulled one back with Owen Protz throwing a green light hit on Evgeny Dubrovtsev but the puck rolled onto Ryder Carey who beat Egorov glove side from the outside of the left circle for his 2nd of the playoffs cutting the lead to 3-1 at 17:08.

The Battalion picked up where they left off, striking just 1:17 into the second period as a puck off a Bulldogs faceoff win died out at the top of the right circle where Shamar Moses let loose a bullet over David Egorov for his 1st of the post-season, cutting the lead to 3-2. With the Bulldogs on the power-play at 9:39, disaster struck with David Egorov looking to make a long out from his own zone but the puck flubbed off his forehand and landed for Parker Vaughan who beat the Bulldogs netminder back to the cage for his 5th of the playoffs tying the game 3-3. The Bulldogs had the majority of control from there in the middle frame, including Jake O'Brien scoring what appeared to be the go-ahead goal off a Marek Vanacker right-wing net drive but was waved off for goaltender interference. Caleb Malhotra sent Cooper Dennis away off a perfect area pass but Mike McIvor was able to deny that opportunity as he was a Charlie Paquette drive from the right circle to keep the game knotted 3-3 heading to the third period.

The third period was a very tight affair that saw the Bulldogs battle their way to a lead before the halfway point. Jett Luchanko flew in on the left-wing side, wrapping around the back of the Battalion goal and exiting on the right. Taking the space available, Luchanko strode to the middle of the blueline and fired a shot to the front of the Battalion net that was tipped by Jake O'Brien to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead at 8:14. The Bulldogs appeared to double the lead moments later when a bouncing rebound off Mike McIvor landed to the skates of Jett Luchanko, bouncing off the Bulldogs forward and in but was ruled no-goal for a kick, a ruling which puzzled the Bulldogs bench, and kept the game a one goal affair. David Egorov was stellar down the stretch, including a tremendous stop off the left side on Nolan Laird to keep the Bulldogs ahead followed by a late sprawling stop to keep the Bulldogs in command. At 19:43, the Bulldogs salted the game away with Charlie Paquette floating the puck onto Marek Vanacker for the empty net on his 6th of the playoffs to send the Bulldogs to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in franchise history.

The Brantford Bulldogs will host Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on home ice with date and opponent yet to be determined.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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