Barrie Falls to 67's in Game 3

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts opened the scoring in Game 3, as Calvin Crombie recorded his third of the postseason in the first period. Cole Beaudoin and William Schneid were credited with the assists.

Ottawa responded in the middle frame, scoring twice in quick succession to take a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Early in the third period, Spencer Bowes extended the 67's lead, capitalizing on a setup from Filip Ekberg.

The Colts answered at 6:43 of the third, with Ben Wilmott netting his eighth of the playoffs. Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin picked up assists on the play to bring Barrie back within one.

Ottawa regained momentum shortly after, as Nic Sima restored the two-goal advantage.

The 67's added a shorthanded empty-net goal late to secure a 5-2 victory in Game 3.

The series continues in Ottawa for Game 4 on Thursday night.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

Barrie Falls to 67's in Game 3 - Barrie Colts

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