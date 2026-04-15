Dave Cameron Named OHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's Head Coach Dave Cameron has been named the recipient of the 2026 Matt Leyden Trophy as OHL Coach of the Year.

"Dave's passion and commitment set the tone for everything we do," said General Manager Jan Egert. "He has instilled a culture built on hard work, attention to detail, and pride. His energy is felt throughout our organization, and I look forward to continuing our growth together."

Cameron, 67, guided the Barber Poles to a 100-point regular season. After beginning the preseason ranked 19th in the OHL Power Ranking, the 67's surged to a fourth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. The Charlottetown, P.E.I., native led the team to 47 wins and helped secure the Dave Pinkney Trophy after allowing a league-low 160 goals. He also reached a major milestone this season, coaching his 1,000th OHL game, becoming just the eighth coach in league history to do so.

"This is a team award," said Cameron. "It wouldn't be possible without the time, effort, and passion everyone brings every day. I'm proud of this group, and everything we've achieved together speaks to that commitment."

This marks the second time in four years that Cameron has been named OHL Coach of the Year, previously earning the honour in 2022-23 after leading the 67's to a franchise-record 51 wins. That same season, he was also recognized as CHL Coach of the Year and named to the OHL First All-Star Team. Cameron joins a distinguished group of 67's coaches to receive the award, including André Tourigny (2019, 2020) and Hall of Fame Head Coach Brian "Killer" Kilrea, who holds the OHL record with five awards (1982, 1983, 1996, 1997, 2003).

Prior to returning to Ottawa, Cameron built a decorated coaching career in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds and the Toronto/Mississauga St. Michael's Majors. He also spent time in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, serving as head coach from 2014 to 2016, and was an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2018. Internationally, Cameron has represented Canada on multiple occasions, earning silver at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship and gold in 2022.

This offseason, Dave Cameron has led the 67's into the OHL Playoffs, where they swept the Kingston Frontenacs in Round 1. Under his leadership, the Barber Poles continue their postseason run tomorrow at the Arena at TD Place for Game 4 of Round 2 against the Barrie Colts.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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