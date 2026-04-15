Spitfires Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead with Game Three Win in Flint

Published on April 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







FLINT, MI. - The Windsor Spitfires are one win away from advancing to the next round of the OHL playoffs.

Riding a stout defensive effort and timely goaltending from Joey Costanzo, Windsor downed the Flint Firebirds 2-1 Monday night at the Dort Financial Center to take a 3-0 stranglehold on their second-round series.

Anthony Cristoforo opened the scoring at 3:32 of the first period, redirecting a feed from Nathan Villeneuve to give the Spitfires an early lead they would not relinquish. Windsor doubled its advantage midway through the second when Ethan Garden buried his marker at 4:27, assisted by Alex Pharand and John McLaughlin.

Flint got one back 1:56 into the third on a goal from Alex Kostov, set up by Luka Graziano and Jacob Battaglia, but that would be as close as the Firebirds would get. Costanzo was sharp throughout, turning aside 18 saves in the final frame alone and finishing with 26 stops on the night to earn the win.

At the other end, Flint netminder Mason Vaccari - a first star despite the defeat - made 25 saves before being pulled late in the third after the Firebirds drew a too-many-men penalty. Windsor did not convert on the ensuing power play, but Costanzo and the Spitfires defence slammed the door.

AJ Spellacy was named second star for Windsor.

The Firebirds held a 4-1 advantage in power play opportunities on the night but went scoreless, while Windsor also failed to convert on their lone man advantage. Windsor was assessed eight penalty minutes to Flint's two.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Spitfires carry their 3-0 series lead back home to Windsor for Game 4 tomorrow night. Windsor can complete the sweep and punch their ticket to the next round with a victory.

Windsor leads series 3-0.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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