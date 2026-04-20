Windsor Spitfires to Face Kitchener Rangers in Western Conference Finals
Published on April 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers are once again set to square off in the OHL Playoffs this time with the Wayne Gretzky Trophy on the line.
With Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Flint Firebirds, the Spitfires swept them 4-0 to advance to the WCF. The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Soo Greyhounds in 5 games (4-1) to advance to the WCF.
Playoff tickets are on sale now at windsorspitfires.com!
We will be hosting a Playoff Media Availability on Tuesday, April 21st at 11am-12pm. Please contact Nick Welsh to RSVP.
Team Schedule:
Monday April 20th 2026 - Practice Day
Tuesday April 21st 2026 - Practice Day - Playoff Media Availability 11am-12pm
Playoff Schedule:
Round #3 - April 22nd - May 4th
Windsor vs Kitchener
Game #1 @ Kitchener Friday April 24th 7pm
Game #2 @ Kitchener Sunday April 26th 6pm
Game #3 @ Windsor Monday April 27th 7:05pm
Game #4 @ Windsor Wednesday April 29th 7:05pm
*Game #5 @ Kitchener Friday May 1st 7pm
*Game #6 @ Windsor Sunday May 3rd 4:05pm
*Game #7 @ Kitchener Monday May 4th 7pm
*if necessary
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Barrie Colts Advance to Eastern Conference Final, Set to Face Brantford Bulldogs - Barrie Colts
- Windsor Spitfires to Face Kitchener Rangers in Western Conference Finals - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers Announce Western Conference Finals Schedule - Kitchener Rangers
- Suzuki Leads Seven Attack Alumni; 86 OHL Alumni Competing in the NHL's 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs - Owen Sound Attack
- Colts Close out Series on Home Ice, Advance to Eastern Conference Final - Barrie Colts
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Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Windsor Spitfires to Face Kitchener Rangers in Western Conference Finals
- Spitfires Sweep the Firebirds Advance to Western Conference Finals
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- Spitfires Stun Firebirds with Incredible Comeback Win Lead Series 2-0
- Spitfires Take Game One over Flint