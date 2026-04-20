Windsor Spitfires to Face Kitchener Rangers in Western Conference Finals

Published on April 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers are once again set to square off in the OHL Playoffs this time with the Wayne Gretzky Trophy on the line.

With Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Flint Firebirds, the Spitfires swept them 4-0 to advance to the WCF. The Kitchener Rangers defeated the Soo Greyhounds in 5 games (4-1) to advance to the WCF.

Playoff tickets are on sale now at windsorspitfires.com!

We will be hosting a Playoff Media Availability on Tuesday, April 21st at 11am-12pm. Please contact Nick Welsh to RSVP.

Team Schedule:

Monday April 20th 2026 - Practice Day

Tuesday April 21st 2026 - Practice Day - Playoff Media Availability 11am-12pm

Playoff Schedule:

Round #3 - April 22nd - May 4th

Windsor vs Kitchener

Game #1 @ Kitchener Friday April 24th 7pm

Game #2 @ Kitchener Sunday April 26th 6pm

Game #3 @ Windsor Monday April 27th 7:05pm

Game #4 @ Windsor Wednesday April 29th 7:05pm

*Game #5 @ Kitchener Friday May 1st 7pm

*Game #6 @ Windsor Sunday May 3rd 4:05pm

*Game #7 @ Kitchener Monday May 4th 7pm

*if necessary







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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