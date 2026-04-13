Spitfires Stun Firebirds with Incredible Comeback Win Lead Series 2-0

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, Ont. - They needed every last second of it.

The Windsor Spitfires weathered a relentless second-period comeback by the Flint Firebirds and found their legs again when it mattered most, closing out a heart-pounding 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at a raucous WFCU Centre to grab a 2-0 series lead in the OHL's Western Conference semifinal.

Before a crowd of 5,010 - the energy inside the barn matching every twist and turn of a game that seemed to shift momentum by the minute - Windsor built a 3-0 lead after twenty minutes, surrendered it nearly entirely in the second, and then answered the bell with three unanswered goals in the third to slam the door on Flint.

It was the kind of playoff hockey that reminds you why the spring is special.

A DOMINANT FIRST SETS THE TONE

Windsor came out flying. Caden Harvey opened the scoring at 4:09 of the first, finishing off feeds from Jakub Fibigr and Ethan Garden to put the Spitfires on the board early. Liam Greentree doubled the lead at 9:34, set up by Anthony Cristoforo and Jack Nesbitt, and Cole Davis made it 3-0 at 13:47, banking assists to John McLaughlin and Cristoforo.

Flint refused to go quietly. Kevin He got the Firebirds on the board at 11:51, and Christopher Thibodeau pulled it to 3-2 at 17:08 to ensure the period ended with some tension still brewing.

FLINT STORMS BACK - AND THEN SOME

The Firebirds came out of the intermission with fire. A double minor high-sticking call on Nathan Villeneuve handed Flint a lengthy power play, and Darian Anderson buried it at 3:02 to make it a one-goal game. Windsor's penalty trouble continued - McLaughlin was whistled for slashing at 9:21, and Flint capitalized on the momentum even without converting on that chance.

Nathan Aspinall - named the game's third star - took over. The Firebirds captain scored at 15:36 and again at 18:58, his second assisted by Lombardi and Graziano, to give Flint a stunning 5-3 lead heading to the third. The WFCU Centre had gone quiet. Twenty minutes stood between the Firebirds and a series split.

THE SPITFIRES RESPOND - IN STYLE

Any doubt was erased quickly. Harvey - named the game's second star - fed Andrew Robinson for a goal at 2:48 of the third to make it 5-4 and breathe life back into the building. The crowd found its voice again. Then Nesbitt, set up by Cristoforo and Conor Walton, tied it at 12:57 and the WFCU Centre absolutely erupted.

What followed was one of those moments that playoff runs are built on. With the clock ticking down to a single second remaining - 19:00 on the dot - Walton found the back of the net, assisted by Davis and AJ Spellacy, to complete the comeback and send the building into bedlam. Walton, named the game's first star, had delivered the dagger.

Joey Costanzo was steady all night in the Windsor cage, stopping 22 of 27 shots to earn the win. At the other end, Mason Vaccari took the loss for Flint despite a 25-save effort in 59:13 of work.

UP NEXT

The series now shifts to Flint with the Spitfires holding a commanding 2-0 advantage. Game 3 is set for Dort Financial Center as Windsor looks to tighten their grip on a berth in the next round.

Windsor leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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