Mason Vaccari Named a Finalist for the Jim Rutherford Trophy

Published on April 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari has been named a finalist for the Jim Rutherford Trophy, awarded annually to the OHL Goaltender of the Year.

Vaccari played 51 games for the Firebirds in the regular season and turned in a record of 36-9-3-2 with a 2.70 GAA and a .907 save percentage. His 36 wins matched a Firebirds franchise record, equaling the 36 that Luke Cavallin had during the 2021-22 season, and were also the second-most in the OHL this season. The overage goaltender also set a Firebirds franchise record with four shutouts, which were tied for the second-most in the OHL.

Joining Vaccari as finalists for the award are Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67's, Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes, Carter George of the Soo Greyhounds and Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires.

The Firebirds are in the midst of a second round playoff series against the Windsor Spitfires, set to continue with Game 3 on Tuesday at the Dort Financial Center. Flint will then again take home ice for Game 4 on Thursday. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at the Dort Financial Center box office and online via ETIX.com.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2026

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