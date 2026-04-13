Spitfires Best Firebirds in Back-And-Forth Game 2, 6-5

Published on April 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







WINDSOR, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds stuck for three goals in the second period to take a 5-3 lead entering the third, but the Windsor Spitfires responded with three third-period goals and beat the Firebirds in Game 2, 6-5, on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre. Windsor took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

With the Birds trailing, 3-2 in the second period and skating with a power play, Kevin He fired a shot from the point that Joey Costanzo got a piece of. The puck bounced up and was knocked in by Darian Anderson as the Firebirds tied the game at three.

Later in the second, Jimmy Lombardi lobbed a shot on net that Costanzo juggled, allowing Anderson to grab the rebound. His shot was stopped but Nathan Aspinall shoveled the rebound home, and the Firebirds took their first lead, 4-3.

Flint then got another one with just over a minute to play in the third. Lombardi gathered the puck at the left circle with Costanzo sliding side to side in his net. He fed a pass to Aspinall at the right circle for a one-timer that got home and the Firebirds' lead grew to 5-3.

Windsor though got things rolling again in the third. Early in the period, Andrew Robinson carried the puck along the left wing and fed Caden Harvey at the back post. He tapped the puck in to cut the Flint lead to one. Later, Jack Nesbitt scooped up a loose puck in the slot and shot it past a screened Vaccari to even the game at five.

The Spitfires then went back on top with only one minute remaining in the game. Cole Davis took a shot that was blocked but the rebound found its way to Conor Walton. He loaded a snap shot and darted it past Vaccari, putting Windsor ahead, 6-5. The Firebirds would pull Vaccari for an extra attacker but could not equalize as the Spitfires held on for the Game 2 win.

Windsor jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Harvey and Liam Greentree. After He answered with a goal from Flint, Davis scored to put the Spits up, 3-1. Chris Thibodeau then struck late in the first to cut the lead to 3-2 going into the second period.

The Spitfires now lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Darian Anderson and Liam Greentree were each given game misconducts after their fight in the second period for a fight prior to or at puck drop...Nathan Aspinall finished with two goals and now has eight, tied with Caleb Malhotra of the Brantford Bulldogs for the most in the OHL Playoffs...Anderson and Kevin He both had a goal and an assist...Jimmy Lombardi finished with two assists.

UP NEXT:

The series will now shift to Flint for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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