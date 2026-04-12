Game Day, Round 2, Game 2, Firebirds at Spitfires - 4:05 p.m.

Published on April 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

4:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Brady Smith scored to tie the game at two in the third period but Jack Nesbitt struck for a power play goal and added an empty-netter as the Windsor Spitfires beat the Firebirds, 4-2 in Game 1 on Friday night at the WFCU Centre. Joey Costanzo made 22 saves for Windsor while Mason Vaccari had 18 saves on 21 shots faced for the Firebirds.

FACING ADVERSITY: When the Firebirds fell behind in the first period it was the first time they trailed in a game in the 2026 OHL Playoffs. Flint struck first in all four games of their first round sweep over Owen Sound and never trailed for the duration of the series. The Firebirds allowed a total of three goals in the first round series against the Attack.

ANDERSON'S EXPLOITS: Darian Anderson scored on the power play in the first period of Game 1, his fifth goal of the postseason. Anderson has scored in four of the five playoff games for the Firebirds and his five goals are tied for second on the team. He is tied for third on the Firebirds with eight points thus far this postseason.

IN THE REGULAR SEASON: Flint and Windsor met six times during the regular season and split the series, 3-3-0-0. The Firebirds were 2-1-0-0 at the WFCU Centre and 1-2-0-0 at home at the Dort Financial Center. Flint won three of the final four meetings between the two after dropping each of the first two games against Windsor.

STRENGTH vs STRENGTH: The Firebirds went 1-for-4 on the power play on Friday night and are now 14-for-25 thus far this postseason. Darian Anderson's goal in the first period of Game 1 was the first power play goal the Spitfires have allowed this postseason. Windsor is now 17-for-18 on the penalty kill in the playoffs.

ODDS AND ENDS: When Flint and Windsor last met in the postseason in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, the Firebirds won Game 1, 4-3. Windsor won that series in seven games...Windsor's Max Brocklehurst leads the OHL Playoffs in shooting percentage, with two goals on three shots. Darian Anderson is second (5 G, 45.5%) and Brady Smith is tied for third (3 G, 42.9%).

UP NEXT: The series will shift back to Flint for Game 3 on Tuesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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