Danford the Hero in Overtime Marathon to Take Series Command

Published on April 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







NORTH BAY, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs Eastern Conference Semi-Final series with the North Bay Battalion turned north on Sunday afternoon for Game 3 at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Entering Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, the Bulldogs were looking to take a stranglehold on the series.

Ryan Chamberlain made his OHL Playoffs debut on Sunday afternoon with Dylan Tsherna listed as day-to-day after exiting Game 2. The Battalion got exactly the start they were looking for on home ice as just 34-seconds into the game, Cam Warren found himself skating down the middle of the ice alone after Owen Protz had lost his helmet and needed to make a change on the Bulldogs bench.

Warren's shot got into the pads of Ryerson Leenders but just squeezed through for Warren's 4th of the playoffs and the Battalio n's first lead of the series. Leenders was solid following the early marker, denying Battalion captain Ethan Procyszyn on a one-timer from the left-circle and making a nice blocker stop on a Lirim Amidovski drive from above the left circle. The Bulldogs killed off a delay of game penalty around the mid-point of the period and turned the momentum of the frame from there. Mike McIvor, making his first start of the series, had to be sharp in guiding 10 shots aside through the period. Marek Vanacker poured three on the North Bay goal through the first 20 minutes, while McIvor robbed Zachary Sandhu on a clear breakaway out of the penalty box, to keep the Battalion lead intact to the locker room.

The middle frame was controlled by the Bulldogs, outshooting the Battalion by a 15-2 margin over the period. Mike McIvor was forced to be brilliant under consistent pressure and responded after the Bulldogs knotted the game. Charlie Paquette drew the early period power-play with a power move off the right-wing, dropping his shoulder and driving the front of the North Bay net, forcing Adrian Manzo into a holding penalty. It was Paquette who notched the goal on the man advantage as well. Edison Engle laid the puck low on the right side for Jett Luchanko who sent a cross seem pass through four players to the right circle where Paquette was able to step into a one-timer and drill the shot past McIvor for his 1st of the post-season, and seventh point in seven games, tying the game 1-1 at 2:28. It was McIvor's show from there, denying another Paquette rocket on an ensuing Bulldogs power-play while holding off another three attempts from Marek Vanacker in the frame as well as a pair of door-step opportunities from Gabriel Frasca to keep the game 1-1 to the second intermission.

The third was as dominant territorially for the Bulldogs as the second with Mike McIvor playing hero for the hosts. The Bulldogs outshot the Battalion by a 15-2 margin for the second straight period but found themselves trailing late after Ethan Procyszyn was able to fly away on a 2-on-1 and mark 4th of the post-season to give the Battalion a 2-1 edge on just their 2nd shot of the period at 9:26. With time running thin and Ryerson Leenders on the Bulldogs bench, Jake O'Brien pulled the puck from traffic on the left-wing side and sent it to the blueline for Adam Jiricek who quickly found Adam Benak in the right circle for a one-time shot that beat McIvor back to his post for Benak's 2nd of the playoffs and forcing the Bulldogs 2nd overtime of the playoffs.

The Battalion raced out for the first overtime session showing desperation to keep from falling behind 3-0 in the series. Ryerson Leenders had to be outstanding early in the frame denying a tremendous Nolan Laird chance off a great North Bay offensive rotation. Laird took a pass from the right corner flying through the slot and Leenders, through a screen, kicked the puck aside to continue the contest as part of 9 overtime stops. McIvor was equally as brilliant at the other end, fighting off goal mouth scramble chances from O'Brien, Vanacker and Frasca as well as a short side corner attempt from Caleb Malhotra to keep his side alive and force a second overtime period.

Ryerson Leenders was brilliant to open the second overtime, making a split save at the side of the Bulldogs goal to assure the game would continue and it paid off. At 14:33 of the 5th period, Marek Vanacker sent Jake O'Brien away on the left-wing side before picking out Ben Danford on the right point who whistled a drive past Mike McIvor on his 1st of the playoffs to give the Bulldogs the 3-2 overtime victory and a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals against the North Bay Battalion, with a chance for their second straight sweep, on Tuesday night, April 14th with a 7:00pm start at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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