Rangers Take 2-0 Series Lead to Sault Ste. Marie After Coming out Victorious in Wild 13-Goal Affair
Published on April 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers trailed twice in the third period but refused to quit taking both games on home ice and a 2-0 series advantage to Sault Ste. Marie. Sam O'Reilly scored his first-of-three to open the scoring late in the first period jamming home a loose puck at the side of the goal. Then, the game turned wild with a combined 12 goals finding the back of the net over the final 40 minutes of play.
Avry Anstis fired home his first career OHL playoff goal to double Kitchener's advantage before Marco Mignosa converted on a breakaway under two minutes later to cut the Greyhounds deficit in half. Christian Humphreys restored the two-goal lead with a power play marker to make it 3-1 midway through the second period. Marco Mignosa, Jeremy Martin, and Quinn McKenzie then fired home three unanswered goals for the Greyhounds to take their first lead of the contest.
Dylan Edwards tied the game at 4-4 giving Kitchener a perfect record on the power play on the night going two-for-two. Shortly after, Jeremy Martin scored his second goal of the night to take back the lead for Sault Ste. Marie. However, the Rangers went to work scoring four unanswered goals in the final eleven minutes of the game including two empty net goals from Sam O'Reilly to complete his first career OHL hat-trick.
Attendance: 6,821
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SOO 0 - KIT 1
16:31 Sam O'Reilly (6) - Jack Pridham
Second Period
SOO 0 - KIT 2
4:39 Avry Anstis (1) - Unassisted
SOO 1 - KIT 2
5:56 Marco Mignosa (5) - Brady Smith
SOO 1 - KIT 3 - PPG
10:28 Christian Humphreys (5) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid
SOO 2 - KIT 3
12:46 Marco Mignosa (6) - Chase Reid, Brady Martin
SOO 3 - KIT 3
14:25 Jeremy Martin (3) - Jakub Winkelhofer, Marco Mignosa
Third Period
SOO 4 - KIT 3 - PPG
0:53 Quinn McKenzie (3) - Marco Mignosa, Lukas Fischer
SOO 4 - KIT 4 - PPG
3:20 Dyland Edwards (3) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
SOO 5 - KIT 4
5:13 Jeremy Martin (4) - Unassisted
SOO 5 - KIT 5
8:16 Tanner Lam (2) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Reid
SOO 5 - KIT 6 - GWG
13:40 Dylan Edwards (4) - Jack Pridam, Jared Woolley
SOO 5 - KIT 7 - SHG/ENG
18:17 Sam O'Reilly (7) - Jared Woolley
SOO 5 - KIT 8 - ENG
19:27 Sam O'Reilly (8) - Carson Campbell
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 31 - KIT 38
Power play: SOO 1/6 - KIT 2/2
FO%: SOO 40% - KIT 60%
The Starting Goalies:
Carter George (SOO) - 30/36 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 26/31 Saves, Five Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Following tonight's game, the Blueshirts will head to Sault Ste. Marie for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 14th and Thursday, April 16th. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers left wing Dylan Edwards and centre Sam O'Reilly
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