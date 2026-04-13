Rangers Take 2-0 Series Lead to Sault Ste. Marie After Coming out Victorious in Wild 13-Goal Affair

Published on April 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers left wing Dylan Edwards and centre Sam O'Reilly

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers left wing Dylan Edwards and centre Sam O'Reilly(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers trailed twice in the third period but refused to quit taking both games on home ice and a 2-0 series advantage to Sault Ste. Marie. Sam O'Reilly scored his first-of-three to open the scoring late in the first period jamming home a loose puck at the side of the goal. Then, the game turned wild with a combined 12 goals finding the back of the net over the final 40 minutes of play.

Avry Anstis fired home his first career OHL playoff goal to double Kitchener's advantage before Marco Mignosa converted on a breakaway under two minutes later to cut the Greyhounds deficit in half. Christian Humphreys restored the two-goal lead with a power play marker to make it 3-1 midway through the second period. Marco Mignosa, Jeremy Martin, and Quinn McKenzie then fired home three unanswered goals for the Greyhounds to take their first lead of the contest.

Dylan Edwards tied the game at 4-4 giving Kitchener a perfect record on the power play on the night going two-for-two. Shortly after, Jeremy Martin scored his second goal of the night to take back the lead for Sault Ste. Marie. However, the Rangers went to work scoring four unanswered goals in the final eleven minutes of the game including two empty net goals from Sam O'Reilly to complete his first career OHL hat-trick.

Attendance: 6,821

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SOO 0 - KIT 1

16:31 Sam O'Reilly (6) - Jack Pridham

Second Period

SOO 0 - KIT 2

4:39 Avry Anstis (1) - Unassisted

SOO 1 - KIT 2

5:56 Marco Mignosa (5) - Brady Smith

SOO 1 - KIT 3 - PPG

10:28 Christian Humphreys (5) - Jack Pridham, Cameron Reid

SOO 2 - KIT 3

12:46 Marco Mignosa (6) - Chase Reid, Brady Martin

SOO 3 - KIT 3

14:25 Jeremy Martin (3) - Jakub Winkelhofer, Marco Mignosa

Third Period

SOO 4 - KIT 3 - PPG

0:53 Quinn McKenzie (3) - Marco Mignosa, Lukas Fischer

SOO 4 - KIT 4 - PPG

3:20 Dyland Edwards (3) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

SOO 5 - KIT 4

5:13 Jeremy Martin (4) - Unassisted

SOO 5 - KIT 5

8:16 Tanner Lam (2) - Haeden Ellis, Cameron Reid

SOO 5 - KIT 6 - GWG

13:40 Dylan Edwards (4) - Jack Pridam, Jared Woolley

SOO 5 - KIT 7 - SHG/ENG

18:17 Sam O'Reilly (7) - Jared Woolley

SOO 5 - KIT 8 - ENG

19:27 Sam O'Reilly (8) - Carson Campbell

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SOO 31 - KIT 38

Power play: SOO 1/6 - KIT 2/2

FO%: SOO 40% - KIT 60%

The Starting Goalies:

Carter George (SOO) - 30/36 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 26/31 Saves, Five Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Following tonight's game, the Blueshirts will head to Sault Ste. Marie for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 14th and Thursday, April 16th. Puck drop on Tuesday is set for 7:07 p.m. at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2026

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