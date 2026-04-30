Kitchener Rangers Double-Up Spitfires to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers gather on the ice

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers gather on the ice(Kitchener Rangers)

Windsor, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers earned a hard fought road victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead back to The Aud on Friday, May 1st with a chance to punch their ticket to the OHL Championship Series and clinch their first Wayne Gretzky Trophy since 2008. The Rangers scored four unanswered goals through the first 40 minutes of play. Dylan Edwards and Sam O'Reilly each scoring on the power play. In the second period, Cameron Arquette and Carson Campbell got on the board for the Blueshirts. Arquette with a re-direct on a point-shot from Jared Woolley, while Carson Campbell recorded his first goal on the playoffs on a seeing-eye shot from the point.

Windsor came out strong in the third period, scoring twice in just over five minutes to cut the Rangers lead in half. However, Luca Romano settled the game back down with a short-handed goal with seven minutes to play in regulation chipping the puck passed the last man on defence and firing a wrist-shot far side past Joey Costanzo. With the Windsor net empty, Gabriel Chiarot added Kitchener's second short-handed goal and fourth special teams goal of the game, sliding the puck into the empty cage from inside the Rangers zone. Caden Harvey scored a consolation goal late where the game would end at 6-3. Kitchener was a perfect seven-for-seven on the penalty kill.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - WSR 0 - PPG

12:34 Dylan Edwards (10) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreysa

KIT 2 - WSR 0 - PPG

13:47 Sam O'Reilly (13) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

KIT 3 - WSR 0

3:48 Cameron Arquette (4) - Jared Woolley, Carson Campbell

KIT 4 - WSR 0 - GWG

8:50 Carson Campbell (1) - Luca Romano

Third Period

KIT 4 - WSR 1

1:45 Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Jakub Fibigr

KIT 4 - WSR 2

5:23 Anthony Cristoforo (4) - John McLaughlin, Liam Greentree

KIT 5 - WSR 2 - SHG

12:59 Luca Romano (2) - Unassisted

KIT 6 - WSR 2 - ENG/SHG

17:04 Gabriel Chiarot (3) - Unassisted

KIT 6 - WSR 3

18:33 Caden Harvey (3) - Alex Pharand, Beksultan Makysh

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 28 - WSR 28

Power play: KIT 2/3 - WSR 0/7

FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 25/28 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 22/27 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

UP NEXT:

Following Game 4, the Kitchener Rangers will return home for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. The Rangers will have a chance to punch their ticket to the OHL Championship series on home ice on Friday, May 1st. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now at KWTICKETS.CA or you can visit the Whiteway Plumbing Box Office.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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