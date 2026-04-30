Kitchener Rangers Double-Up Spitfires to Take 3-1 Series Lead
Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Windsor, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers earned a hard fought road victory in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead back to The Aud on Friday, May 1st with a chance to punch their ticket to the OHL Championship Series and clinch their first Wayne Gretzky Trophy since 2008. The Rangers scored four unanswered goals through the first 40 minutes of play. Dylan Edwards and Sam O'Reilly each scoring on the power play. In the second period, Cameron Arquette and Carson Campbell got on the board for the Blueshirts. Arquette with a re-direct on a point-shot from Jared Woolley, while Carson Campbell recorded his first goal on the playoffs on a seeing-eye shot from the point.
Windsor came out strong in the third period, scoring twice in just over five minutes to cut the Rangers lead in half. However, Luca Romano settled the game back down with a short-handed goal with seven minutes to play in regulation chipping the puck passed the last man on defence and firing a wrist-shot far side past Joey Costanzo. With the Windsor net empty, Gabriel Chiarot added Kitchener's second short-handed goal and fourth special teams goal of the game, sliding the puck into the empty cage from inside the Rangers zone. Caden Harvey scored a consolation goal late where the game would end at 6-3. Kitchener was a perfect seven-for-seven on the penalty kill.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - WSR 0 - PPG
12:34 Dylan Edwards (10) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreysa
KIT 2 - WSR 0 - PPG
13:47 Sam O'Reilly (13) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
KIT 3 - WSR 0
3:48 Cameron Arquette (4) - Jared Woolley, Carson Campbell
KIT 4 - WSR 0 - GWG
8:50 Carson Campbell (1) - Luca Romano
Third Period
KIT 4 - WSR 1
1:45 Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Jakub Fibigr
KIT 4 - WSR 2
5:23 Anthony Cristoforo (4) - John McLaughlin, Liam Greentree
KIT 5 - WSR 2 - SHG
12:59 Luca Romano (2) - Unassisted
KIT 6 - WSR 2 - ENG/SHG
17:04 Gabriel Chiarot (3) - Unassisted
KIT 6 - WSR 3
18:33 Caden Harvey (3) - Alex Pharand, Beksultan Makysh
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 28 - WSR 28
Power play: KIT 2/3 - WSR 0/7
FO%: KIT 45% - WSR 55%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 25/28 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 22/27 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
UP NEXT:
Following Game 4, the Kitchener Rangers will return home for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. The Rangers will have a chance to punch their ticket to the OHL Championship series on home ice on Friday, May 1st. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Tickets are on sale now at KWTICKETS.CA or you can visit the Whiteway Plumbing Box Office.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers gather on the ice
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