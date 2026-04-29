OHL Announces Finalists for Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

Published on April 29, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced finalists for the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, an award that recognizes the OHL team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey in his community.

Nomination forms are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team captains. The selection committee consists of a panel of four, representing media from each OHL division.

This year's Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy Finalists include:

Jake O'Brien (C, Brantford Bulldogs)

Following in the footsteps of great Bulldogs captains in Lawson Sherk and Patrick Thomas, Jake O'Brien had a tremendous season, leading the OHL in points-per-game with 1.75. The Bulldogs' career record-holder in assists (182) and points (255), O'Brien has been a regular attendee of school visits, engaging students on the importance of being a good teammate, a leader, and encouraging them to pursue their dreams. He's also participated in visits to the Brant County Hospital, organized team charitable donations and with Vintage Apparel co., used his NHL Draft status in 2025 to lead a charitable campaign selling shirts and donating the proceeds. The former OHL Cup MVP was chosen eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nathan Aspinall (LW, Flint Firebirds)

Setting a new Flint Firebirds single season assist record with 61, Nathan Aspinall wore the 'C' for the most successful season in the club's 10-year history. The 6-foot-7, 207Ib. winger demonstrated a unique ability to elevate those around him and make his teammates better through both his performance and communication. From a 29-game rookie season in 2022-23 that saw him as a healthy scratch on many nights, Aspinall's positivity, determination and commitment to improvement have seen him develop into one of the League's premier power forwards. Throughout the season, Aspinall participated in charitable events including ball hockey initiatives, hospital visits, fan engagement opportunities and youth hockey practices. He consistently took time to sign autographs, take photos and connect with fans and his positive attitude makes him an outstanding ambassador for the Firebirds organization and the OHL. Aspinall was a fifth round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Brady Martin (C, Soo Greyhounds)

Producing a point-per-game through an injury-shortened season, Nashville Predators first round pick Brady Martin won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2026 World Juniors, and provided leadership for the Soo Greyhounds, who won 39 games in 2025-26. Exemplifying the values of hard work, respect, humility and perseverance formed through his upbringing on the family farm in Elmira, ON, Martin has been instrumental in carrying-on a culture of excellence in Sault Ste. Marie. This season, Martin participated in a community initiative inspired by the Hounds' Academic Advisors that saw him make weekly visits to the Great Northern Retirement Home to interact with the seniors living there. He enjoyed playing cards and talking with the residents, building relationships throughout the season. Martin was also part of visits to a daycare centre to interact with three and four-year-olds, reading a Robert Munsch hockey book before playing mini sticks with the children. Whether it's on the ice or out in the community, Martin takes pride in being a Greyhound.

Liam Greentree (LW, Windsor Spitfires)

Last year's recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy, Liam Greentree continued to lead the way for the Spitfires, who emerged as West Division champions for a second straight season. With his rights dealt to the New York Rangers midway through the season in a deal that saw Los Angeles acquire forward Artemi Panarin, Greentree finished his fourth OHL campaign with 74 points (38-36--74) over 52 games and won a bronze medal with Canada at the 2026 World Juniors. The first player to arrive at the rink and the last one to leave, Greentree took the step of being more involved in the community this past season. In addition to volunteering at minor hockey practices, he took a lead role in the team's participation in the Goodfellows paper drive, helping raise $2500 to support local people in need of assistance with food and housing. Greentree finished the season third in Spitfires franchise all-time goal-scoring with 148 over his four-year career.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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